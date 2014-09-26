Milky Way Dazzles Over New Jersey's Cape May Beach (Photo)

Night sky photographer Chris Bakley captured this spectacular image of the Milky Way in the night sky from Cape May, New Jersey..

As the northern summer shifts into fall, a trip to the beach may not be high on the list for weekend diversions. But for one night sky photographer, the beach is the perfect place to capture the beauty of our home galaxy, the Milky Way.

Astrophotographer Chris Bakley captured this spectacular view of the Milky Way from a beach in Cape May, New Jersey during the last weeks of summer this month. He sent the image in to Space.com on Sept. 8.

"As the summer comes to a close here at the Jersey Shore, not only does it mean that the astounding 40,000 visitors will leave my home town but it also marks the end of the summer Milky Way," Bakley wrote in an email. "My favorite part of summer is always sitting out under the night sky gazing in awe at the Milky Way. I absolutely love sharing this amazing scene that goes completely unnoticed in Cape May with anyone I can through my photographs." [See more incredible photos of the Milky Way]

