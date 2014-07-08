Trending

Hues Across the Sky | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Paranal Observatory Sunset
The sun sets over Paranal Observatory in this beautiful space wallpaper, painting an array of subtle hues across the sky reminiscent of a Monet landscape.
(Image: © ESO/R. Wesson)

The sun sets over Paranal Observatory in this beautiful space wallpaper, painting an array of subtle hues across the sky reminiscent of a Monet landscape. The sparse clouds glow warmly under the Sun's last rays, and the crisp clarity of the air is almost palpable — highlighting why ESO has selected this area of Chile for its observatory. Crepuscular rays — and shadows from the clouds — are streaming from the Sun and appear to converge at the antisolar point.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.