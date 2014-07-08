The sun sets over Paranal Observatory in this beautiful space wallpaper, painting an array of subtle hues across the sky reminiscent of a Monet landscape. The sparse clouds glow warmly under the Sun's last rays, and the crisp clarity of the air is almost palpable — highlighting why ESO has selected this area of Chile for its observatory. Crepuscular rays — and shadows from the clouds — are streaming from the Sun and appear to converge at the antisolar point.
Hues Across the Sky | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO/R. Wesson)
