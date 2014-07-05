Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: July 5, 2014

Summer Skywatching: July's Twilight Nights

The arrival of summer brings us the shortest nights of the year. In some cases, twilight lasts all night -- it never gets fully dark. And in some parts of the world, night does not come at all. We'll explain the reasons for these unusual circumstances. [Read the full story.]

See Mars, Saturn, Mercury and Venus in July's Night Sky

The July night sky is filled with planets to the delight of stargazers and astronomers, but you'll have to know when and where to look to get your summer solar system fix. [Read the full story.]

Spot the 3 Largest Constellations in the Night Sky Now

Starry Night Software

There are 88 recognized constellations and the three largest ones now occupy our late spring evening sky. Can you guess which three they are? [Read the full story.]

How to Scope Out Pluto in the Night Sky Friday

On the morning of July 4 at 4 a.m. EDT, Pluto will be in opposition to the Sun. Opposition means that Pluto is directly opposite the Sun in our sky. Pluto will rise as the Sun sets, and set as the Sun rises, the only night in the year that it is visible all night. [Read the full story.]

Jupiter Bids Farewell to Evening Sky After Sunday Moon Meetup

The biggest planet in the solar system is about to depart our evening sky, but before it does it has one final rendezvous with the moon on the evening of June 29th. [Read the full story.]

See the Moon and Mars Meet Up in Night Sky Saturday

The half-lit moon will appear very close below Mars as seen from North America. The moon will occult (hides) Mars during the daytime hours from Hawaii and at dusk or at night for parts of Latin America. [Read the full story.]