Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: May 25, 2014

McWay or the Milky Way

Astrophotographer Rogelio Bernal Andreo sent in a photo of the Milky Way over McWay Falls, Big Sur, California. He indicates in an email message to Space.com that: "It's a composite that includes a dozen of images shot at 140mm and a "tracked" sky at 70mm." The falls appear as a narrow stream of water falling onto the beach just slightly left and below the center of the image. Andreo captured the image during the weekend of May 10-11, 2014.

Firefly Trails Under Milky Way Captured by Astrophotographer (Photo)

Night sky photographer Matt Pollock captured this spellbinding photo of fireflies flickering in a field beneath the Summer Triangle and Milky Way galaxy.

Camelopardalid Meteor Over Tucson: BG Boyd

Photographer BG Boyd captured this photo of a meteor from the Camelopardalid meteor shower over Tucson, Arizona early on May 24, 2014. The meteor display was created by dust from Comet 209P/LINEAR.

Camelopardalid Meteor and Aurora: Gail Lamm

A small Camelopardalid meteor streaks through the northern lights as the Milky Way shines overhead in this stunning photo by stargazer Gail Lamm from Balmoral, Manitoba in Canada on May 24, 2014.

Comet 209P/LINEAR Spotted Night Of Meteor Shower | Video

Slooh.com captured and time-lapsed the Camelopardalids Meteor Shower producing comet. Their broadcast from the Canary Islands supplied the footage.

Camelopardalids Meteor Shines As Bright As Jupiter In Night Sky | Video

NASA camera at Allegheny Observatory near Pittsburgh, PA recorded the meteor burn up. Its ending altitude was 48 miles. Its brightness registered at a magnitude-3 (Jupiter brightness).

Camelopardalid Meteor Shower Seen by NASA

A brilliant meteor as bright as Jupiter streaks across the sky in this NASA all-sky camera view of the Camelopardalid meteor shower of early May 24, 2014. The meteor shower was created by dust from Comet 209P/LINEAR.