Camelopardalid Meteor Shower Photos: 'Shooting Stars' from Comet 209P/LINEAR (Gallery)

Camelopardalid Meteor Over Tucson: BG Boyd

Photographer BG Boyd captured this photo of a meteor from the Camelopardalid meteor shower over Tucson, Arizona early on May 24, 2014. The meteor display was created by dust from Comet 209P/LINEAR. See more photos of the meteor shower in this Space.com gallery. [See videos and the full story here]

Camelopardalid Meteor and Aurora: Gail Lamm

Gail Lamm

A small Camelopardalid meteor streaks through the northern lights as the Milky Way shines overhead in this stunning photo by stargazer Gail Lamm from Balmoral, Manitoba in Canada on May 24, 2014. [See videos and the full story here]

Camelopardalid Meteor Shower Seen by NASA

NASA/MSFC/Bill Cooke

A brilliant meteor as bright as Jupiter streaks across the sky in this NASA all-sky camera view of the Camelopardalid meteor shower of early May 24, 2014. The meteor shower was created by dust from Comet 209P/LINEAR. [See videos and the full story here]

Camelopardalid Meteor Shower: Eric Teske

Skywatcher Eric Teske of Brownsburg, Indiana captured this photo of a Camelopardalid meteor early May 24, 2014 during the first meteor shower seen from Comet 209P/LINEAR dust. Teske also created an animated GIF of the dazzling meteor here. [See videos and the full story here]

Camelopardalid Meteor Shower Seen by NASA: Closeup

NASA/MSFC/Bill Cooke

A brilliant meteor as bright as Jupiter streaks across the sky in this NASA all-sky camera view of the Camelopardalid meteor shower of early May 24, 2014. The meteor shower was created by dust from Comet 209P/LINEAR. [See videos and the full story here]

Camelopardalid Meteor Shower View: Malcolm Park

Malcolm Park via the Virtual Telescope Project

A brilliant meteor streaks over Toronto, Canada in this photo by Malcolm Park shared by the photographer and Virtual Telescope Project during the Camelopardalid meteor shower created by Comet 209P/LINEAR early on May 24, 2014. [See videos and the full story here]

Camelopardalid Meteor Shower: Bill Longo

Bill Longo via the Virtual Telescope Project

Stargazer Bill Longo captured this meteor view (bottom center) during the Camelopardalid meteor shower spawned by Comet 209P/LINEAR on May 24, 2014 as seen from Sudbury in Canada. [See videos and the full story here]

Camelopardalid Meteor Shower Streak: Bill Longo

Bill Longo via the Virtual Telescope Project

A brilliant Camelopardalid meteor streaks across the sky in this view from Bill Longo of Sudbury, Canada on May 24, 2014. The meteor, created by Comet 209P/LINEAR, was shared by Longo and the Virtual Telescope Project. [See videos and the full story here]

Camelopardalid Meteor Shower Streak: Malcolm Park

Malcolm Park via the Virtual Telescope Project

Skywatcher Malcolm Park snapped this photo of two Camelopardalid meteors on May 24, 2014 as seen from Toronto, Canada during the shower's first appearance. The meteor shower was caused by dust from the Comet 209P/LINEAR. [See videos and the full story here]

Camelopardalid Meteor Shower: Bill Longo 4

Bill Longo via the Virtual Telescope Project

Stargazer Bill Longo captured this small meteor (top center) during the Camelopardalid meteor shower spawned by Comet 209P/LINEAR on May 24, 2014 as seen from Sudbury in Canada. [See videos and the full story here]

Camelopardalid Meteor Shower: Bill Longo 2

Bill Longo via the Virtual Telescope Project

Stargazer Bill Longo captured this meteor view (center right) during the Camelopardalid meteor shower spawned by Comet 209P/LINEAR on May 24, 2014 as seen from Sudbury in Canada. [See videos and the full story here]