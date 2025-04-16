The Lyrids are back: How to catch this year's spring meteor shower

News
By published

The night sky will dazzle this week as the Lyrid meteor shower kicks off its annual display, marking the return of one of the oldest and most reliable celestial shows of the year.

graphic illustration showing the text lyrid meteor shower 2025 and a bell notification symbol next to it alerting readers to the beginning of the shower and in the background is a starry night scene with several meteors streaking through the sky.
(Image credit: Created in Canva Pro by Daisy Dobrijevic)
Lyrid meteor shower

When: 16 to 25 April

Peak: April 22

Comet of origin: C/1861 G1 Thatcher (Comet Thatcher)

Zenithal Hourly Rate (ZHR): 18

(The number of meteors a single observer would see in an hour of peak activity with a clear, dark sky and the radiant at the zenith).

return of one of the oldest and most reliable celestial shows of the year.

Known for its fast, bright meteors and occasional fireballs, the Lyrids are a welcome springtime treat for stargazers. Active between April 16-25, the Lyrids can be seen streaking across the night sky, building toward their peak in the early hours of April 22, when the shower could produce up to 10 to 20 meteors per hour under dark skies.

The Lyrids come from debris left behind by Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. This comet, discovered in 1861, is a long-period comet that orbits the sun roughly once every 415 years. As it travels through the inner solar system, it sheds tiny bits of dust and rock that form a trail of debris.

Related stories:

How to tell the difference between meteor and satellite streaks in photos

Meteor showers 2025: When, where and how to see the best 'shooting stars' of the year

How to photograph meteors and meteor showers

Each year in April, Earth crosses this dusty trail, and when those tiny particles — some no bigger than a grain of sand — enter the planet's atmosphere at around 30 miles per second (49 kilometers per second), they burn up and create bright streaks of light we see as meteors.

The best time to observe the Lyrids is in the predawn hours when the meteor shower's radiant is at its highest in the sky. The radiant — the point from which the meteors appear to originate — is located in the northern constellation Lyra, near the bright star Vega. As a result, the Lyrid meteor shower is best observed from the Northern Hemisphere, whereas meteors appear fewer and lower in the night sky when viewed in the Southern Hemisphere, due to the lower position of the radiant point above the horizon. However, to see the meteors with the longest tails, viewers should not look directly toward the radiant.

The radiant of the Lyrid meteor shower is located near the Hercules-Lyra border. (Image credit: Future)

Even though Comet Thatcher hasn't returned since its 1861 visit, the stream of particles it left behind continues to intersect Earth's orbit, producing the Lyrids every spring like clockwork. In fact, the Lyrids are one of the oldest known meteor showers, with records of sightings dating back more than 2,700 years.

This year, the meteor shower occurs when the moon is a thin crescent, meaning it won't wash out the night sky. No telescope or binoculars are needed to view the Lyrids — just a spot away from city lights with a clear view of the sky after midnight and before morning twilight begins.

Follow Samantha Mathewson @Sam_Ashley13. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Samantha Mathewson
Samantha Mathewson
Contributing Writer

Samantha Mathewson joined Space.com as an intern in the summer of 2016. She received a B.A. in Journalism and Environmental Science at the University of New Haven, in Connecticut. Previously, her work has been published in Nature World News. When not writing or reading about science, Samantha enjoys traveling to new places and taking photos! You can follow her on Twitter @Sam_Ashley13. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about stargazing

Aurora alert! Powerful geomagnetic storm could spark northern lights as far south as Illinois and Oregon tonight

Rare double solar blast unleashes 2 CMEs towards Earth — auroras possible April 16

Germany's military wants its own Starlink-like satellite constellation
See more latest
Most Popular
A batch of SpaceX Starlink satellites before deployment.
Germany's military wants its own Starlink-like satellite constellation
A white VR headset is in front of an image of batman, all with a white glow around the edge, in front of a blue planet with the space.com logo in the top left corner
The best value VR headset, the Meta Quest 3, is now at its lowest-ever price, perfect if you want a bargain or to explore the world of virtual reality for less
An Earth-like world with a sun-like star in the background is seen in this illustration.
How artificial intelligence is helping scientists hunt for alien Earths
An illustration shows a multitude of singulaties spitting matter in the universe around Earth. Could such phenomena account for dark energy?
Matter-spewing 'singularities' could eliminate the need for dark energy and dark matter
This image from ESA’s Mars Express spacecraft shows the Acheron Fossae region of Mars. This region shows many signs of past activity, from trough-like ditches and steep cliffs to smooth plains and tall domes formed by volcanism.
New photos from European Mars orbiter show dynamic, volcanic Red Planet terrain
a woman in a blue flight suit stands on a set of blue stairs next to a white space capsule resting on the desert sand. The woman has her arms outstretch like a Y in excitement.
Aisha Bowe becomes 1st Bahamian woman to reach space, remembers Alan Shepard’s landmark flight: 'He landed in Grand Bahama' (video)
Vibrant green and purple aurora borealis streaking across the night sky, creating a mesmerizing celestial display with stars visible in the background.
Aurora alert! Powerful geomagnetic storm could spark northern lights as far south as Illinois and Oregon tonight
Pop star Katy Perry exits a Blue Origin space capsule after launch on April 14, 2025.
Katy Perry just became the 1st pop star to sing in space — but Lance Bass, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Sarah Brightman and Justin Bieber had their chance
swirling red, orange and yellow clouds wrap around a green center as surrounding stars shine
Star's swan song captured by Hubble Telescope | Space picture of the day for April 15, 2025
A stunning long-duration photograph of the Roscosmos segment of the International Space Station with the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft docked above Earth’s atmospheric glow as seen 258 miles above the Pacific Ocean.
NASA astronaut Don Pettit and 2 cosmonauts will return to Earth on April 19