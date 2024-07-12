Join Space.com's 25th Anniversary Virtual Panel on July 17: The Next 25 Years of Space Exploration - To the Moon, Mars and Beyond
Be sure to join us at Space.com at 12 p.m. ET (1600 GMT) on July 17 for what promises to be an amazing discussion on the future of space exploration and astronomy.
In the 25 years since Space.com first launched its space news mission on July 20, 1999, humanity has accomplished amazing feats in astronomical research and spaceflight. But what lies ahead in the next quarter century?
Join Space.com as we celebrate our 25th anniversary by looking to the future of humanity's reach into the cosmos with the live virtual panel "The Next 25 Years of Space Exploration - To the Moon, Mars and Beyond" at 12 p.m. EDT on July 17 on this page and on the Space.com homepage.
Moderated by Editor-in-Chief Tariq Malik, a 23-year veteran of Space.com, our panelists will discuss the great strides to date in the fields of exoplanet research, the search for life, human spaceflight and astronomical discoveries, and how giant new observatories, new spacecraft and technical advances could yield even more advancements.
Our panelists will be:
- Dr. Sara Seager, astrophysicist and professor of planetary science, physics and aeronautics and astronautics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge;
- Dr. John Mulchaey, director of the Carnegie Observatories overseeing the Giant Magellan Telescope;
- Dr. Tom Marshburn, chief medical officer for Sierra Space and former NASA astronaut and three-time spaceflyer.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more!
Tariq is the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and joined the team in 2001, first as an intern and staff writer, and later as an editor. He covers human spaceflight, exploration and space science, as well as skywatching and entertainment. He became Space.com's Managing Editor in 2009 and Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Before joining Space.com, Tariq was a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering education and city beats in La Habra, Fullerton and Huntington Beach. In October 2022, Tariq received the Harry Kolcum Award for excellence in space reporting from the National Space Club Florida Committee. He is also an Eagle Scout (yes, he has the Space Exploration merit badge) and went to Space Camp four times as a kid and a fifth time as an adult. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University. You can find Tariq at Space.com and as the co-host to the This Week In Space podcast with space historian Rod Pyle on the TWiT network. To see his latest project, you can follow Tariq on Twitter @tariqjmalik.