Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: May 5, 2014

Spellbinding Colors of Northern Lights Astound Alaska Photographer

Astrophotographer Dora Miller sent in these photos of a spectacular northern lights show over Alaska on April 20. See what it felt like to see the dazzling aurora display. [See how she did it. ]

Spellbinding Colors of Northern Lights Astound Alaska Photographer

Astrophotographer Dora Miller sent in these photos of a spectacular northern lights show over Alaska on April 20. See what it felt like to see the dazzling aurora display. [See how she did it. ]

Solar Eclipse Photos by Australian Stargazers

Teale Britstra

Astrophotographer Teale Britstra sent in this photo of the partial lunar eclipse photo taken in Brisbane, Australia on April 29, 2014. Britstra mentions in an email to Space.com that they experienced a maximum eclipse of around 24% right at sunset. [See more images here. ]

Solar Eclipse Photos by Australian Stargazers

Photographer John Stevenson of Bribie Island in Queensland, Australia captured this view of a partial solar eclipse and sunspots on April 29, 2014 for the Virtual Telescope Project at 0643 GMT (2:43 a.m. EDT). [See more images here. ]

Solar Eclipse Photos by Australian Stargazers

The moon appears to take a noticeable bite out of the sun in this view of the partial solar eclipse visible from Australia on April 29, 2014. This image was provided by the Virtual Telescope Project. [See more images here. ]

Solar Eclipse Photos by Australian Stargazers

Roxanne Whitehead

This photo of a partial solar eclipse view through clouds on April 29, 2014 was captured by skywatcher Roxanne Whitehead from her backyard in Port Augusta in South Australia during the annular solar eclipse of 2014. [See more images here. ]

Solar Eclipse Photos by Australian Stargazers

Photographer Geoffrey Wyatt of Darby, Queensland in Australia, captured this amazing view of the sunset solar eclipse of April 29, 2014 for the Virtual Telescope Project. A partial eclipse was visible from most of Australia, with an annular solar eclipse occurring over Antarctica. [See more images here. ]

Down the Shore Everything's All Right

Astrophotographer Jim Abels traveled to Ocean City, New Jersey, to capture this moonrise and the Milky Way. Abels writes in an email to Space.com: “I travelled to the bottom of NJ to get away from the impeding light pollution to capture the coming meteor shower … instead, I captured a beautiful moonrise over the Atlantic Ocean with the Milky Way hovering above.” Image submitted April 25, 2014. [See how he did it here. ]