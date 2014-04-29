Solar Eclipse Photos by Australian Stargazers (April 29, 2014)

Solar Eclipse of April 29, 2014: Michael Wright

Michael Wright

The first solar eclipse of 2014 occurred on April 29, 2014 and was visible from most of Australia as a partial solar eclipse, though at its peak the event was a "ring of fire" annular eclipse over an uninhabited stretch of Antarctica. See photos of the partial solar eclipse views visible from Australia in this Space.com gallery. HERE: Skywatcher Michael Wright captured this view of the partial solar eclipse of April 29, 2014 from Perth in Western Australia at 2:35 p.m. local time (0635 GMT). Only a partial eclipse was visible from Australia, though an annular (ring of fire) solar eclipse occurred over an uninhabited portion of Antarctica. [Read the Full Story of the April 29 Solar Eclipse]

Partial Solar Eclipse Seen in Brisbane, Australia

Teale Britstra

Astrophotographer Teale Britstra sent in this photo of the partial solar eclipse photo taken in Brisbane, Australia on April 29, 2014. Britstra mentions in an email to Space.com that they experienced a maximum eclipse of around 24% right at sunset.

Stunning Sunset Solar Eclipse: CJ Armitage

CJ Armitage

Photographer CJ Armitage of Brisbane, Australia captured this stunning view of the sunset solar eclipse on April 29, 2014 during the first solar eclipse of the year. A partial solar eclipse was visible from most of Australia during the event, with an annular solar eclipse occurring over a remote area in Antarctica. [Read the Full Story of the April 29 Solar Eclipse]

Solar Eclipse Through Clouds: Jay Pasachoff

Jay Pasachoff/Williams College

Astronomer Jay Pasachoff of Williams College took this photo of the first solar eclipse of 2014 through clouds on April 29, 2014 while observing from Albany, Western Australia, where a partial eclipse was visible. [Read the Full Story of the April 29 Solar Eclipse]

Solar Eclipse of April 29, 2014: Perth Observatory

This view of the solar eclipse of April 29, 2014 was captured by astronomers with the Perth Observatory in Western Australia, where a partial eclipse was visible through heavy clouds during the annular solar eclipse. [Read the Full Story of the April 29 Solar Eclipse]

Sunset Solar Eclipse of April 29: Geoffrey Wyatt

Photographer Geoffrey Wyatt of Darby, Queensland in Australia, captured this amazing view of the sunset solar eclipse of April 29, 2014 for the Virtual Telescope Project. A partial eclipse was visible from most of Australia, with an annular solar eclipse occurring over Antarctica. [Read the Full Story of the April 29 Solar Eclipse]

Partial Solar Eclipse View of April 29, 2014: Beginning

The solar eclipse of April 29, 2014 begins in this view captured by Gerard Lazarus and the Slooh community observatory from Newcastle, Australia. This is view comes from filtered telescope at 2:31 a.m. EDT, though it was afternoon local time in Newcastle. [Read the Full Story of the April 29 Solar Eclipse]

Solar Eclipse of April 29, 2014: Jay Pasachoff

Jay Pasachoff/Williams College

Astronomer Jay Pasachoff of Williams College captured this view of the partial solar eclipse of April 29, 2014 from Albany, Western Australia using a Nikon D610 camera and a 500 mm lens. [Read the Full Story of the April 29 Solar Eclipse]

Partial Solar Eclipse and Clouds: Roxanne Whitehead

Roxanne Whitehead

This photo of a partial solar eclipse view through clouds on April 29, 2014 was captured by skywatcher Roxanne Whitehead from her backyard in Port Augusta in South Australia during the annular solar eclipse of 2014. [Read the Full Story of the April 29 Solar Eclipse]

Maximum Solar Eclipse View of April 29: Jay Pasachoff

Jay Pasachoff/Williams College

Astronomer Jay Pasachoff of Williams College took this photo of the first solar eclipse of 2014 at its near-maximum, with about 65 percent of the sun blocked by the moon, on April 29, 2014. He observed the event from Albany, Western Australia, where a partial eclipse was visible. [Read the Full Story of the April 29 Solar Eclipse]

Solar Eclipse of April 29, 2014: Jay Pasachoff

Jay Pasachoff/Williams College

Astronomer Jay Pasachoff of Williams College captured this view of the partial solar eclipse of April 29, 2014 from Albany, Western Australia using a Nikon D610 camera and a 500 mm lens. [Read the Full Story of the April 29 Solar Eclipse]