'Star Trek: Prelude To Axanar' in Pictures: Trek Fan Film Photos

Logo for 'Star Trek: Prelude to Axanar'

Axanar Productions

The logo for "Star Trek: Prelude to Axanar." [Read the Full Story and Watch a Video]

Federation Starship Drydock Art for 'Star Trek: Prelude to Axanar'

Axanar Productions

A Federation Starship docked in between voyages in concept art for "Star Trek: Prelude to Axanar." [Read the Full Story and Watch a Video]

A Klingon Starship in 'Star Trek: Prelude to Axanar'

Axanar Productions

A Klingon starship in concept art for the fan film "Star Trek: Prelude to Axanar." [Read the Full Story and Watch a Video]

Richard Hatch in 'Star Trek: Prelude to Axanar'

Axanar Productions

Actor Richard Hatch, who plays a Klingon in the fan film "Star Trek: Prelude to Axanar," during a makeup test. [Read the Full Story and Watch a Video]

Starship Bridge Art for 'Star Trek: Prelude to Axanar'

Credit: Axanar Productions

Concept art for a Federation starship bridge in concept art for "Star Trek: Prelude to Axanar." [Read the Full Story and Watch a Video]

Klingon Starship in 'Star Trek: Prelude to Axanar'

Axanar Productions

A Klingon starship in concept art for the fan film "Star Trek: Prelude to Axanar." [Read the Full Story and Watch a Video]

Gear in 'Star Trek: Prelude to Axanar.'

Axanar Productions

Weapons and other gear for an "away mission" in "Star Trek: Prelude to Axanar." [Read the Full Story and Watch a Video]