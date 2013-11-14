Trending

Our Ever-Evolving Host | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Illustration of Present Milky Way 1920
(Image: © NASA, ESA, and Z. Levay (STScI/AURA))

This beautiful space wallpaper is a photo illustration based on a Hubble Space Telescope survey of evolving Milky Way-type galaxies. The current night sky is dominated by the white glow of myriad middle-aged stars along the lane of the Milky Way. Interstellar "pollution" from thick dust lanes can be seen threading through the long band of stars. They are interspersed with a few pinkish emission nebulae from ongoing star formation. Thousands of stars appear as pinpoints of light throughout the sky.

