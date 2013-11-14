This beautiful space wallpaper is a photo illustration based on a Hubble Space Telescope survey of evolving Milky Way-type galaxies. The current night sky is dominated by the white glow of myriad middle-aged stars along the lane of the Milky Way. Interstellar "pollution" from thick dust lanes can be seen threading through the long band of stars. They are interspersed with a few pinkish emission nebulae from ongoing star formation. Thousands of stars appear as pinpoints of light throughout the sky.
Our Ever-Evolving Host | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA, ESA, and Z. Levay (STScI/AURA))
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.