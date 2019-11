This fascinating space wallpaper reveals the center of the Milky Way galaxy imaged by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope. Our host galaxy is displayed on a quarter-of-a-billion-pixel, high-definition 23-foot-wide (7-meter) LCD science visualization screen at NASA's Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, Calif. This image was released Oct. 17, 2013. (Image: © NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech)

This fascinating space wallpaper reveals the center of the Milky Way galaxy imaged by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope. Our host galaxy is displayed on a quarter-of-a-billion-pixel, high-definition 23-foot-wide (7-meter) LCD science visualization screen at NASA's Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, Calif. This image was released Oct. 17, 2013. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200