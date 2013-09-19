Trending

Glittering Specks of Blue | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Dwarf Galaxy ESO 540-31
The glittering specks in this cool space wallpaper, resembling a distant flock of flying birds, are the stars that make up the dwarf galaxy ESO 540-31.
(Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA; acknowledgement: L. Limatola)

The glittering specks in this cool space wallpaper, resembling a distant flock of flying birds, are the stars that make up the dwarf galaxy ESO 540-31. Captured in this new image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, the dwarf galaxy lies just more than 11 million light-years from Earth, in the constellation of Cetus (The Whale). The background of this image is full of many other galaxies, all located at vast distances from us. This image was released Sept. 9, 2013.

