Tadpole Distortion | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Tadpole Galaxy space wallpaper
The small, blue galaxy visible in the upper left corner of the Tadpole ripped through the larger spiral galaxy, distorting it and pulling out a long tail of stars, gas and dust as seen in this cool space wallpaper.
(Image: © NASA, H. Ford (JHU), G. Illingworth (UCSC/LO), M.Clampin (STScI), G. Hartig (STScI), the ACS Science Team, and ESA )

