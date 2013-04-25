Lunar Eclipse Photos: Full Moon of April 2013

Partial Lunar Eclipse and Flowering Trees Over Macedonia

Stojan Stojanovski/Amateur Astronomy Association Ohrid Macedonia

Flowering tree branches delicately frame the partial lunar eclipse of April 25, 2013, in Ohrid, Macedonia. Photo provided by astrophotographer Stojan Stojanovski. [Read the full story]

Partial Lunar Eclipse Seen by the Virtual Telescope Project 2.0

Virtual Telescope Project 2.0

The Virtual Telescope Project 2.0 provided images of the partial lunar eclipse of April 25, 2013. [Read the full story]

Virtual Telescope Project 2.0 View of the Partial Lunar Eclipse

Gianluca Masi/Virtual Telescope Project 2.0

Astrophotographer Gianluca Masi sent in a photo of the partial lunar eclipse of April 25, 2013, taken at the Virtual Telescope Project 2.0, Ceccano, Italy. [Read the full story]

Partial Lunar Eclipse, April 25, 2013

The partial lunar eclipse begins on April 25, 2013, as seen by the online image provided by SLOOH Space Camera. [Read the full story]

99% Illuminated Moon Over Dayton

Astrophotographer John Chumack sent in his photo of the 99% illuminated moon taken on April 25, 2013, from Dayton, Ohio. [Read the full story]

Partial Lunar Eclipse Maximum Darkening

This image from Slooh Space Camera shows the partial lunar eclipse at about its darkest, April 25, 2013. [Read the full story]

Partial Lunar Eclipse Wider View

Virtual Telescope Project 2.0

A wider view provided by the Virtual Telescope Project 2.0 shows the partial lunar eclipse on April 25, 2013. [Read the full story]

Partial Lunar Eclipse of April 25, 2013

Fred Espenak/NASA

This diagram gives information about the partial lunar eclipse of April 25, 2013. [Read the full story]