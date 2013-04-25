Lunar Eclipse Photos: Full Moon of April 2013

Partial Lunar Eclipse and Flowering Trees Over Macedonia
Flowering tree branches delicately frame the partial lunar eclipse of April 25, 2013, in Ohrid, Macedonia. Photo provided by astrophotographer Stojan Stojanovski. [Read the full story]
Partial Lunar Eclipse Seen by the Virtual Telescope Project 2.0
The Virtual Telescope Project 2.0 provided images of the partial lunar eclipse of April 25, 2013. [Read the full story]
Virtual Telescope Project 2.0 View of the Partial Lunar Eclipse
Astrophotographer Gianluca Masi sent in a photo of the partial lunar eclipse of April 25, 2013, taken at the Virtual Telescope Project 2.0, Ceccano, Italy. [Read the full story]
Partial Lunar Eclipse Over Macedonia
Astrophotographer Stojan Stojanovski of the Amateur Astronomy Association, Ohrid, Macedonia, sent in this photo of the partial lunar eclipse of April 25, 2013, taken in Macedonia. [Read the full story]
Partial Lunar Eclipse, April 25, 2013
The partial lunar eclipse begins on April 25, 2013, as seen by the online image provided by SLOOH Space Camera. [Read the full story]
99% Illuminated Moon Over Dayton
Astrophotographer John Chumack sent in his photo of the 99% illuminated moon taken on April 25, 2013, from Dayton, Ohio. [Read the full story]
Partial Lunar Eclipse at Maximum
Astrophotographer Stojan Stojanovski of the Amateur Astronomy Association, Ohrid, Macedonia, sent in this photo of the partial lunar eclipse of April 25, 2013, taken in Macedonia. [Read the full story]
Partial Lunar Eclipse Maximum Darkening
This image from Slooh Space Camera shows the partial lunar eclipse at about its darkest, April 25, 2013. [Read the full story]
Partial Lunar Eclipse Wider View
A wider view provided by the Virtual Telescope Project 2.0 shows the partial lunar eclipse on April 25, 2013. [Read the full story]
Partial Lunar Eclipse Over Macedonia
Astrophotographer Stojan Stojanovski of the Amateur Astronomy Association, Ohrid, Macedonia, sent in this photo of the partial lunar eclipse of April 25, 2013, taken in Macedonia. [Read the full story]
Partial Lunar Eclipse of April 25, 2013
This diagram gives information about the partial lunar eclipse of April 25, 2013. [Read the full story]