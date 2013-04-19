Russian Spacewalkers Upgrade Space Station: Expedition 35 Photos

Russian Cosmonauts Take Spacewalk: Expedition 35

NASA TV

Russian cosmonauts Roman Romanenko (bottom) and Pavel Vinogradov float outside the International Space Station on April 19, 2013, during the first spacewalk of their Expedition 35 mission. The two men will spend six hours upgrading the station's exterior experiments. [See full story.]

Roman Romanenko Spacewalk

NASA TV

This still shows Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko beginning a spacewalk on April 19.

Russian Spacewalk Outside ISS on April 19, 2013

NASA TV

Expedition 35 flight engineers Pavel Vinogradov and Roman Romanenko (floating at lower left) worked outside the International Space Station on April 19, 2013.

Obstanovka Experiment Floats in Space

NASA TV

The Obstanovka experiment (rust-colored box) floats in space during a spacewalk taken by cosmonauts Pavel Vinogradov and Roman Romanenko on April 19, 2013, as seen by a cosmonaut's helmet camera.

Taking a Photo During the Spacewalk

NASA TV

One Russian spacewalker takes a photo of the other (waving) outside the International Space Station on April 19, 2013.

Photographing Work During Spacewalk

NASA TV

A Russian spacewalker takes a photo of work performed outside the International Space Station on April 19, 2013. The blue Earth shines below.

Spacewalk Continues

NASA TV

Cosmonauts Vinogradov and Romanenko, flight engineers of Expedition 35, conducted a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on April 19, 2013. This image was taken about 3 hours into the spacewalk. [See full story.]

Cosmonaut Pavel Vinogradov, Oldest Spacewalker

NASA TV

Russian cosmonaut Pavel Vinogradov floats outside the International Space Station near the end of a 6.5-hour spacewalk on April 19, 2013. Vinogradov, 59, became the world's oldest spacewalker during the excursion.

Hatch Closure after Russian EVA

NASA TV

Expedition 35 flight engineers Pavel Vinogradov and Roman Romanenko of the Russian Federal Space Agency worked outside the International Space Station for 6 hours, 38 minutes on Friday. The hatch of the Pirs docking module is seen closing here at the conclusion of the spacewalk. [See full story.]

Vinogradov and Romanenko, Expedition 35 Spacewalkers

NASA TV

Cosmonauts Vinogradov and Romanenko, flight engineers of Expedition 35, conducted a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on April 19, 2013. [See full story.]

