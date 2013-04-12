Trending

Little Wing | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Wing of Small Magellanic Cloud space wallpaper
The tip of the "wing" of the Small Magellanic Cloud galaxy is dazzling in this space wallpaper from NASA's Great Observatories.
(Image: © NASA/CXC/JPL-Caltech/STScI )

The tip of the "wing" of the Small Magellanic Cloud galaxy is dazzling in this space wallpaper from NASA's Great Observatories. The Small Magellanic Cloud, or SMC, is a small galaxy about 200,000 light-years way that orbits our own Milky Way spiral galaxy. The colors represent wavelengths of light across a broad spectrum. X-rays from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory are shown in purple; visible-light from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope is colored red, green and blue; and infrared observations from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope are also represented in red. This image was released April 3, 2013.

