Trending

Expedition 33 Soyuz Landing Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Expedition 33 Soyuz Landing
The Soyuz TMA-05M spacecraft is seen shortly after it landed with Expedition 33 crew.
(Image: © NASA/Bill Ingalls)

This space wallpaper shows the Soyuz TMA-05M spacecraft shortly after it landed with Expedition 33 Commander Sunita Williams of NASA and Flight Engineers Akihiko Hoshide of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and Yuri Malenchenko of ROSCOSMOS (Russian Federal Space Agency) in a remote area near the town of Arkalyk, Kazakhstan, on Monday, Nov. 19, 2012. Williams, Hoshide and Malenchenko returned from four months onboard the International Space Station. [Touchdown! Soyuz Landing Photos for Expedition 33]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.