This space wallpaper shows the Soyuz TMA-05M spacecraft shortly after it landed with Expedition 33 Commander Sunita Williams of NASA and Flight Engineers Akihiko Hoshide of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and Yuri Malenchenko of ROSCOSMOS (Russian Federal Space Agency) in a remote area near the town of Arkalyk, Kazakhstan, on Monday, Nov. 19, 2012. Williams, Hoshide and Malenchenko returned from four months onboard the International Space Station. [Touchdown! Soyuz Landing Photos for Expedition 33]
Expedition 33 Soyuz Landing Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/Bill Ingalls)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.