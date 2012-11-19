Expedition 33 Soyuz Landing Space Wallpaper

The Soyuz TMA-05M spacecraft is seen shortly after it landed with Expedition 33 crew. (Image: © NASA/Bill Ingalls)

This space wallpaper shows the Soyuz TMA-05M spacecraft shortly after it landed with Expedition 33 Commander Sunita Williams of NASA and Flight Engineers Akihiko Hoshide of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and Yuri Malenchenko of ROSCOSMOS (Russian Federal Space Agency) in a remote area near the town of Arkalyk, Kazakhstan, on Monday, Nov. 19, 2012. Williams, Hoshide and Malenchenko returned from four months onboard the International Space Station. [Touchdown! Soyuz Landing Photos for Expedition 33] Wallpapers Standard

