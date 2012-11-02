Blood Red 'Hunter’s Moon' Looms in Night Sky Photo

VegaStar Carpentier captured this image of a Hunter’s Moon from Paris, France on Oct. 30, 2012 using a Canon EOS 1000D.

A menacing blood red Hunter’s Moon captures the spirit of Halloween in this night sky photo.

Astrophotographer VegaStar Carpentier took this image from Paris, France on Oct. 30, 2012 using a Canon EOS 1000D.

The Hunter’s Moon is a full moon named to mark hunting season in North America. It occurs right after the Harvest Moon, which is the first full moon closest to the Autumnal Equinox. The names of full moons were thought to have been given by Native Americans who kept a seasonal calendar of the year by naming the moons.

Editor's note: If you have an amazing skywatching photo you'd like to share for a possible story or image gallery, please contact managing editor Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com.

Follow SPACE.com for the latest in space science and exploration news on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.