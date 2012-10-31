Russian Progress Rocket Launch (Photos)

Unmanned Spacecraft Progress M-17M Launched #3

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

On October 31, 2012, at 11:41:18 AM Moscow Time, logistics spacecraft Progress M-17M was launched from the Baikonur launch site to the International Space Station.

Unmanned Spacecraft Progress M-17M Launched #2

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

On October 31, 2012, at 11:41:18 AM Moscow Time, logistics spacecraft Progress M-17M was launched from the Baikonur launch site to the International Space Station.

Unmanned Spacecraft Progress M-17M Launched

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

On October 31, 2012, at 11:41:18 AM Moscow Time, logistics spacecraft Progress M-17M was launched from the Baikonur launch site to the International Space Station.

Progress 49 Cargo Ship Lifts Off

NASA TV

Russia's robotic Progress 49 cargo ship lifts off on Oct. 31, 2012, carrying 2.9 tons of supplies to the International Space Station.

Progress 49 Streaks into the Sky

NASA TV

Russia's robotic Progress 49 cargo vessel streaks into the skies above Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome on Oct. 31, 2012 in this screenshot from NASA TV.

Progress M-17M Cargo Vehicle Moved to Launch Pad

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

At Baikonur launch site, the preparations continue for the launch of Progress M-17M cargo vehicle to the International Space Station. Soyuz-U launch vehicle was rolled out from the integration building to the launch pad. Image released Oct. 29, 2012.

Close-up of Progress 49 Cargo Ship on the Pad

NASA TV

This screenshot from NASA TV shows a close-up of the robotic Russian supply ship Progress 49 a few minutes before launch on Oct. 31, 2012.

Soyuz Rollout Oct. 29, 2012

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

At Baikonur launch site, the preparations continue for the launch of Progress M-17M cargo vehicle to the International Space Station. Soyuz-U launch vehicle was rolled out from the integration building to the launch pad. Image released Oct. 29. 2012.

Progress M-17M Cargo Vehicle Rollout Under Blue Sky

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

At Baikonur launch site, the preparations continue for the launch of Progress M-17M cargo vehicle to the International Space Station. Soyuz-U launch vehicle was rolled out from the integration building to the launch pad. Image released Oct. 29, 2012.

Progress M-17M Cargo Vehicle Rollout With Railroad Tracks

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

At Baikonur launch site, the preparations continue for the launch of Progress M-17M cargo vehicle to the International Space Station. Soyuz-U launch vehicle was rolled out from the integration building to the launch pad. Image released Oct. 29, 2012.

Progress M-17M Cargo Vehicle Rollout Rear View

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

At Baikonur launch site, the preparations continue for the launch of Progress M-17M cargo vehicle to the International Space Station. Soyuz-U launch vehicle was rolled out from the integration building to the launch pad. Image released Oct. 29, 2012.