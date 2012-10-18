Stunning Night Sky Photos for October 2012

October 2012 Aurora over MacLean Lake, Severn, ON, Canada

Heather and Michael Cory

Astrophotographers Heather and Michael Cory sent in this photo taken from their deck on MacLean Lake, Severn, ON, Canada, on Oct. 8, 2012.

California Fireball over Aptos

Rachel Fritz & Rick Nolthenius/Cabrillo College

This image of the California fireball was taken on Oct. 17, 2012, by Rachel Fritz and Rick Nolthenius of Cabrillo College, Aptos, CA.

Fireball Over Belmont, CA

Wes Jones

Wes Jones caught the fireball over Belmont, CA, at 7:44 PM PDT, Oct. 17, 2012, using the camera at http://astrobytes.net/AllSky3.html.

October 2012 Aurora Over Edmonton, AB, Canada #2

Mike Bateman

Astrophotographer Mike Bateman sent in an aurora photo taken on a balcony south of Edmonton, AB, Canada, Oct. 8, 2012.

Monoceros Orion Knutson

Josh Knutson / http://daemongpf.blogspot.com/

Josh Knutson took this 7-tile mosaic image of the constellations Monoceros and Orion from his backyard in Rio Rancho, New Mexico on May 25, 2011. He used a T1i modified DSLR camera, 50mm lens at F/4.0, ISO 800 on a Vixen Polarie tracker. Mosaic alignment and stitching was handled by Robert Farrimond and post-processing by Salvatore Grasso.

San Jose Meteor Oct. 17, 2012

Lick Observatory (via YouTube as Erik Kovacs)

Lick Observatory posted a video of the California fireball that appeared Oct. 17, 2012. They wrote: "Raw footage of meteor breaking up over San Jose captured by our security camera from the Lick Observatory. (Camera is a little out of focus and tilted) Round structure to the left is the 40 inch Nickel refracting telescope dome. Lights in the background are from the San Jose cityscape."

Supermoon Hungary Ladanyi NIght Sky Photo

Tamas Ladanyi/ Astrophoto.hu/ TWAN

The “Supermoon” of May 2012 illuminates star trails over a rapeseed field in the village of Hidegkut, Hungary. The image was captured by astrophotographer Tamas Ladanyi, also featured in the photo.

October 2012 Aurora Over Edmonton, AB, Canada

Mike Bateman

Astrophotographer Mike Bateman sent in an aurora photo taken in Edmonton, AB, Canada, Oct. 8, 2012.

The Owl and the Aurora

Astrophotographer Paul Zizka sent in this photo of an aurora with a special visitor taken at the Minnewanka boat docks, Banff National Park, Canada, on Oct. 8, 2012

Auroras Over the Finger Lakes, NY

Jacob Silco

Astrophotographer Jacob Silco sent in this photo of an auroral display over the Finger Lakes, NY, taken on Oct. 9, 2012. He writes, "... auroras could be clearly seen dancing across the sky like a hippie at a Grateful Dead show."

Aurora and House in Ester, Alaska

LeRoy Zimmerman

Astrophotographer LeRoy Zimmerman of Ester, Alaska sends this photo of the aurora taken on Oct. 8, 2012.