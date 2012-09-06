Trending

Galaxy IZwicky18 Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Galaxy IZwicky18
(Image: © NASA, ESA, and A. Aloisi (Space Telescope Science Institute and European Space Agency, Baltimore, Md.))

The galaxy I Zwicky 18, originally thought to be a young galaxy, actually seems to have formed around the same time as most other galaxies in this space wallpaper. The bluish-white knots in the heart of the galaxy are two major star-forming regions.

