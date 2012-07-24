Trending

Aurora Australis above Concordia Base Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Aurora Australis above Concordia Base
The ethereal green glow of Aurora Australis high over Concordia station.
(Image: © ESA/IPEV/ENEAA/A. Kumar & E. Bondoux)

The ethereal green glow of Aurora Australis high over Concordia station on 18 July 2012 in this stunning space wallpaper. It was taken by ESA-sponsored scientist Alexander Kumar and his colleague Erick Bondoux from about 1 km from the station, located in the Antarctic at –75°S latitude.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.