The ethereal green glow of Aurora Australis high over Concordia station on 18 July 2012 in this stunning space wallpaper. It was taken by ESA-sponsored scientist Alexander Kumar and his colleague Erick Bondoux from about 1 km from the station, located in the Antarctic at –75°S latitude.
Aurora Australis above Concordia Base Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/IPEV/ENEAA/A. Kumar & E. Bondoux)
