Spectacular Northern Lights Pictures from July Solar Storm

Aurora over the Waputik Icefield, Canada

Night sky watcher Paul Zizka caught the aurora on July 15, 2012, at the Waputik Icefield in the Canadian Rockies.

Aurora over Washington State with Rotating Flashlight

Sy Stepanov

Astrophotographer Sy Stepanov took this shot of the auroral display resulting from the solar storm of July 14, 2012. The photo was taken above Lake Chelan, WA. Stepanov says the photo "is a little more creative. It involved myself running in a field during said long exposure while rotating a flashlight. I hope you enjoy."

Aurora and Car Headlights at La Valle, WI

Sean Lenz

Astrophotographer Sean Lenz took this photo of an auroral display with car headlights in the foreground at La Valle, WI. Photo taken on July 15, 2012.

Aurora over Northern Manitoba, Canada

Travis Costello

Night sky watcher Travis Costello took this aurora photo in northern Manitoba, Canada, on July 15, 2012. He writes: "I am working on a project in Northern Manitoba, Canada about 40 km west of … Island Lake. I am the inspector on a temporary ice road bridge being built for the next winter season. I have been treated with 2 X flares in as many weeks.... I have always wanted to capture northern lights on my camera and it seems this year my stars were aligned to do so…. It makes it very worthwhile to leave home and my friends for weeks at a time."

Aurora and American Flag

Melanie Hakala Rossi

Astrophotgrapher Melanie Rossie took this photo of the aurora display and an American flag from Dollar Bay, Michigan on July 15, 2012.

Aurora Over Keweenaw Peninsula

Melanie Hakala Rossi

Melanie Rossi caught the auroral display at Calumet Waterworks on the Keweenaw Peninsula in Upper Michigan on July 15, 2012.

