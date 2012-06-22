Amazing Northern Lights Pictures from June 2012

Aurora over Tremonton, UT

Skywatcher Scott Lowther took this photo of an aurora on June 16, 2012, in Tremonton, Utah.

Aurora Borealis and the Milky Way over Crater Lake National Park — June 17, 2012

Astrophotographer Brad Goldpaint provides this image. He writes: "During the early morning of June 17, 2012, by pure coincidence, I had an amazing opportunity to witness and photograph the Aurora Borealis over Crater Lake [OR]. Capturing this infamous light show has been a dream of mine for several years, but I could not have imagined the lights showing up in my own backyard!"

Astrophotographer Brad Goldpaint provides this image of an aurora over Crater Lake, Oregon, taken June 17, 2012.

Aurora Near Ft. Dodge, IA

© Jodi Irvin

Astrophotographer Jodi Irvin sent in this photo of an auroral display near Ft. Dodge, IA, taken June 17, 2012.

Aurora over Keller, WA

Rocky Raybell

Skywatcher Rocky Raybell took this aurora photo on June 17, 2012, at …. Lodoen Flats, Keller, Washington. He writes "I haven't seen an aurora anything close to this [since] I lived in Alaska. The night started completely socked in, then eventually cleared completely. The aurora at its peak stretched approximately 100 degrees or more from west to east and the auroral haze extended as high as Polaris."

Aurora over Marquette, Michigan, June 2012

©Shawn Stockman-Malone/LakeSuperiorPhoto.com

Skywatcher Shawn Malone sent in this photo of an aurora taken during the evening of June 17, 2012, from Marquette, Michigan.

