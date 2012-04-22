Gallery: The 2012 Lyrid Meteor Shower

Stunning Lyrids Over Earth at Night

NASA/JSC/D. Pettit

On the night of April 21, 2012, that year's Lyrid meteor shower peaked in the skies over Earth. While NASA All-sky cameras were looking up at the night skies, astronaut Don Pettit, then aboard the International Space Station, trained his video camera on Earth below. This image was taken on April 22, 2012.

One Little Lyrid Meteor over Alberta, Canada

Shauna M. Jackson

Skywatcher Shauna M. Jackson sent in this picture taken on April 22, 2012. She writes: "I took this last night when I was shooting the aurora and stars, just east of Elk Island Park, in Alberta, Canada. I caught one little Lyrid meteor."

Stunning Lyrids Over Earth at Night wth Star Field

NASA/JSC/D. Pettit

On the night of April 21, the 2012 Lyrid meteor shower peaked in the skies over Earth. While NASA allsky cameras were looking up at the night skies, astronaut Don Pettit aboard the International Space Station trained his video camera on Earth below. This image was taken taken on April 22, 2012

Lyrid Meteor over El Paso, Texas

Jim Gamble/Sentinel Meteor Fireball Camera Network

Jim Gamble of ELPALLSKY sent in this all-sky shot of a Lyrid meteor taken on April 23, 2012. ELPALLSKY is part of the Sentinel Meteor Fireball Camera Network.

2012 Lyrid Meteor with Sky Map

Jim Gamble, ELP ALLSKY, elpasoallsky.blogspot.com

A bright, clear Lyrid meteor in captured in this image, seen in the skies over El Paso, Texas, during the peak hours of the 2012 Lyrid meteor shower. The image is overlaid with a map of the constellations in the night sky.

Lyrid Meteor over Cedar Hill, Texas

Paraksh Vankawala

Skywatcher Paraksh Vankawala sent in some photos and wrote: " ... I am 14 years old. Here are a few photos I took last night from Cedar Hill, Texas at around 12:30 A.M., April 22 [2012]. I hope you enjoy them!"

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2012: Bill Allen

Bill Allen

Photographer Bill Allen of Ralph, Saskatchewan in Canada captured this amazing view of a Lyrid meteor and the northern lights during the Lyrid meteor shower peak overnight on April 21-22, 2012

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2012: Brian Emfinger

Brian Emfinger

Skywatcher and photographer Brian Emfinger captured this magnificent Lyrid fireball with the Milky Way in the background from Ozark, Ark., during the April 21-22 peak of the 2012 Lyrid meteor shower.

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2012: Veerayen Mohanadas

Veerayen Mohanadas

Photographer Veerayen Mohanadas snapped this stunning view of a Lyrid meteor from Kulim, Kedah in Malaysia during the 2012 Lyrid meteor shower peak on April 22, 2012.

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2012: Marian Murdoch

Marian Murdoch (http://www.wildmaven.org)

Skywatcher and photographer Marian Murdoch snapped this photo of a Lyrid meteor from Ridgecrest, Calif., during the 2012 Lyrid meteor shower peak on April 22, 2012.

2012 Lyrid Meteor Shower: Veerayen Mohanadas

Veerayen Mohanadas

A Lyrid meteor shines bright in this amazing long exposure view from photographer Veerayen Mohanadas of Kulim, Kedah in Malaysia. Mohanadas took this image during the 2012 Lyrid meteor shower peak on April 22, 2012.