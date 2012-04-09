Dazzling Photo: Moon and Venus Shine Over World Heritage Site

The moon and Venus are in conjunction in this image taken at Gobustan National Park in Azerbaijan, on Feb. 25, 2012.

The moon and Venus star in a dazzling conjunction in this night skyscape over Gobustan National Park in Azerbaijan. The starry sky over this World Heritage Site was taken by astrophotographer Tunc Tezel of The World at Night (TWAN) on Feb. 25, 2012 in Azerbaijan.

Above this historic site, one can see Jupiter to the right of the image. The moon and two planets are aligned with the zodiacal light in the image. Zodiacal light is sunlight reflecting off dust in the atmosphere. Other constellations visible in winter can be seen over the white domes of the nearby town.

The ancient site was a human settlement during the ice age and has many prehistoric rock engravings.

