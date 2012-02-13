This cool space wallpaper shows a broad panorama of the Carina Nebula, a region of massive star formation in the southern skies, was taken in infrared light using the HAWK-I camera on ESO's Very Large Telescope. Image released February 8, 2012. [See full story.]
Carina Nebula Infrared Panorama Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO/T. Preibisch)
