Carina Nebula Infrared Panorama Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Carina Nebula 1920x1200
This broad panorama of the Carina Nebula, a region of massive star formation in the southern skies, was taken in infrared light using the HAWK-I camera on ESO’s Very Large Telescope. Many previously hidden features, scattered across a spectacular celestial landscape of gas, dust and young stars, have emerged.
(Image: © ESO/T. Preibisch)

This cool space wallpaper shows a broad panorama of the Carina Nebula, a region of massive star formation in the southern skies, was taken in infrared light using the HAWK-I camera on ESO's Very Large Telescope. Image released February 8, 2012. [See full story.]

