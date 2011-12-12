Photos: Total Lunar Eclipse of December 2011 - Part 2

Lunar Eclipse over Bismarck, ND, December 10, 2011
Skywatcher David Clemmons said this is one of the "lunar eclipse photos that I took this morning [Dec. 10, 2011] in Bismarck, North Dakota. We had almost completely clear skies."
Skywatcher James Beresford took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Phoenix, Ariz.
Skywatcher Dan Stanyer took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Prince George, British Columbia
Skywatcher Scott Jacobson took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Tracy, California
