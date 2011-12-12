Trending

Photos: Total Lunar Eclipse of December 2011 - Part 2

By Skywatching 

Lunar Eclipse over Bismarck, ND, December 10, 2011

David Clemmons

Skywatcher David Clemmons said this is one of the "lunar eclipse photos that I took this morning [Dec. 10, 2011] in Bismarck, North Dakota. We had almost completely clear skies."

Lunar Eclipse Dec. 10 - James Beresford

James Beresford

Skywatcher James Beresford took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Phoenix, Ariz.

Lunar Eclipse Dec. 10 - Dan Stanyer

Dan Stanyer

Skywatcher Dan Stanyer took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Prince George, British Columbia

Lunar Eclipse Dec. 10 - Dan Stanyer

Dan Stanyer

Skywatcher Dan Stanyer took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Prince George, British Columbia

Lunar Eclipse Dec. 10 - Dan Stanyer

Dan Stanyer

Skywatcher Dan Stanyer took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Prince George, British Columbia

Lunar Eclipse Dec. 10 - Scott Jacobson

Scott Jacobson

Skywatcher Scott Jacobson took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Tracy, California

Lunar Eclipse Dec. 10 - Scott Jacobson

Scott Jacobson

Skywatcher Scott Jacobson took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Tracy, California

Lunar Eclipse Dec. 10 - Scott Jacobson

Scott Jacobson

Skywatcher Scott Jacobson took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Tracy, California.

Lunar Eclipse Dec. 10 - Scott Jacobson

Scott Jacobson

Skywatcher Scott Jacobson took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Tracy, California

Lunar Eclipse Dec. 10 - Scott Jacobson

Scott Jacobson

Skywatcher Scott Jacobson took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Tracy, California

Lunar Eclipse Dec. 10 - James Beresford

James Beresford

Skywatcher James Beresford took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Phoenix, Ariz.

