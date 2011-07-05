SPACE.com Countdown to NASA's Last Shuttle Launch

Space shuttle Atlantis stands on Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where it is set to liftoff on STS-135, the final shuttle mission.

NASA's last space shuttle ever to roar off the launch pad and soar in orbit around Earth will blast off on July 8 from NASA's storied spaceport in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

The orbiter Atlantis will launch from the seaside Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at 11:26 a.m. EDT (1526 GMT) for NASA's shuttle swan song. Atlantis and a crew of four astronauts will fly a 12-day mission to the International Space Station to deliver spare parts and supplies for the orbiting lab.

In honor of the final shuttle countdown, SPACE.com has made a list of its own space shuttle countdowns leading up to the last-ever launch of NASA's winged reusable spaceship fleet:

Tuesday, June 28

10 Amazing Space Shuttle Photos

NASA's reusable spaceship has had countless photogenic moments over the years. In fact, the iconic space shuttle can hardly take a bad picture. While the list of best shuttle photos could go on forever, here are 10 stunning pictures that we thought stood out from the space shuttle's 30-year run.

Space Shuttle Mission Chronology

Every space shuttle mission from 2011 back to 1981: Part 1 / Part 2 / Part 3 / Part 4

Wednesday, June 29

9 Weird Things That Flew on NASA's Space Shuttles

When NASA's space shuttles launch into orbit, they don't just carry astronauts and supplies into the final frontier. There's a lot of other weird stuff that makes the out-of-this-world journey, too.Here nine recent space oddities carried into orbit on NASA shuttles.

Space Shuttle Memories: Share Your Experiences for NASA's Last Flight

What's your fondest memory of the space shuttle program? Managing Editor Tariq Malik shares his first up-close glimpse of shuttle Atlantis, the last to fly.

Thursday, June 30

8 Surprising Space Shuttle Facts

After 30 years of service, NASA's fleet of three space shuttles is standing down for good. As we say goodbye to the iconic reusable space planes, here are eight surprising shuttle facts to keep in mind.

Friday, July 1

7 Notable Space Shuttle Astronauts

The space shuttle has launched 134 times during its 30 years of service, and in that time it has ferried more than 540 astronauts into space. While each shuttle astronaut has made unique contributions to America's space program, a few space travelers especially stand out. Here's a look at seven of the brave men and women who've ridden to space on the shuttles.

Saturday, July 2

6 Coolest Space Shuttle Science Experiments

The chief science legacy of NASA's space shuttle program may be the International Space Station, the gigantic orbiting lab that shuttle missions helped build over the past 13 years. But lots of interesting research has also been done aboard the shuttles themselves since they started flying in 1981.

Sunday, July 3

5 Patriotic Space Shuttle Missions

NASA's space shuttles have been icons of American spaceflight for over 30 years, but the storied space planes are retiring for good this year after one final mission in July 2011.As NASA prepares to shut down its iconic shuttle program, here's a look at five of the most patriotic shuttle missions ever flown.

Monday, July 4 (Independence Day)

4 Great Holiday Space Shuttle Flights

Astronauts have been working in space during holidays since the dawn of human spaceflight and this year is no exception. This Fourth of July finds six people living in orbit on the International Space Station while NASA's last space shuttle crew heads to the launch site for a planned July 8 blastoff.

Tuesday, July 5

The 3 Most Flown Space Shuttles of NASA's Fleet

Over the course of 30 years, NASA's space shuttles have played a critical role in constructing the International Space Station, launching and servicing satellites and observatories in orbit, and delivering astronauts and many tons of cargo into space.

Wednesday, July 6

NASA's 2 Female Space Shuttle Commanders

Though dozens of women have flown on the space shuttle during the course of its 30-year career, only two have commanded the spaceship.

Thursday, July 7

No. 1: Space Shuttle Program's Biggest Accomplishment

Friday, July 8

Last Launch of a NASA Space Shuttle

Visit SPACE.com for complete coverage of Atlantis' final mission STS-135 or follow us @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.