Retro Space Pictures: Building Shuttle Atlantis

Atlantis Gets Its Name
The space shuttle Atlantis gets its name at Rockwell's Palmdale plant in this image from March 15, 1985.
Atlantis' Upper Forward Fuselage Canopy
Atlantis' upper forward fuselage canopy is seen in this photo that was taken on Aug. 5, 1982 at the Rockwell International facilities.
Shuttle Engineers Work on Atlantis' Aft Fuselage
Shuttle engineers at Rockwell work on the initial fabrication and assembly of Atlantis' aft fuselage in August 1982.
Atlantis' Crew Module in Transit
Shuttle Atlantis' crew module is transported to Rockwell's vacuum chamber test cell, at the Downey facility on March 31, 1983.
Atlantis' Upper Forward Aft Fuselage Assembled
An upper section of the shuttle Atlantis' aft fuselage is being assembled in this photo that was taken on Aug. 5, 1982.
Atlantis' Vertical Stabilizer Delivery
Atlantis' tail section, which is also called a vertical stabilizer, is delivered to the Rockwell plant for assembly in Aug. 1982.
Vacuum Test on Atlantis' Crew Module
Atlantis' crew module is carefully installed into the vacuum chamber test cell at Rockwell's plant in this photo from March 31, 1983.
Engineers Watch Atlantis' Vertical Stabilizer Delivery
Engineers look on during the delivery of Atlantis' vertical stabilizer tail section.
Atlantis' Payload Bay Doors Delivery
Atlantis' payload bay doors were delivered to Rockwell's Palmdale, Calif. facility from Tulsa, Okla. This photo was taken on Sept. 9, 1982.
Atlantis' Payload Bay Door Delivery
One of Atlantis' payload bay doors is seen in this image from its delivery to Rockwell's Palmdale plant in Sept. 1982.
Atlantis' Fit Check
Engineers and technicians perform a fit check of Atlantis' upper forward fuselage and lower forward fuselage with the crew module installed in this photo from Jan. 12, 1983.