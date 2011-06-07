Photos: Portraits of Shuttle Endeavour at Space Station

Shuttle Endeavour and Space Station Take Center Stage

NASA

The space shuttle Endeavour and International Space Station shine front and center in this amazing (and historic) photo of the two vehicles docked together as seen from a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. Astronaut Paolo Nespoli snapped this view and others during the first-ever photo session of a shuttle docked at the space station.

From a Distance

NASA

This photo of shuttle Endeavour at the International Space Station shows a rare look at the orbiter's underbelly while it is attached to the orbiting lab. This photo is one of the first-ever views of a NASA shuttle docked at the space station and was taken during Endeavour's final flight on May 23, 2011 by astronaut Paolo Nespoli on a nearby Soyuz spacecraft.

Endeavour's Belly and the Space Station

NASA

This photo of shuttle Endeavour at the International Space Station shows a rare look at the orbiter's underbelly while it is attached to the orbiting lab. This photo is one of the first-ever views of a NASA shuttle docked at the space station and was taken during Endeavour's final flight on May 23, 2011 by astronaut Paolo Nespoli on a nearby Soyuz spacecraft.

Full Tilt: Shuttle Endeavour and Space Station

NASA

This historic photo of the International Space Station and the docked shuttle Endeavour flying together 220 miles above Earth was taken by astronaut Paolo Nespoli from a departing Soyuz spacecraft on May 23, 2011. It is the first-ever view of a NASA shuttle at the space station and was taken during the final flight of Endeavour, STS-134.

Shuttle Endeavour Photographed at Space Station

NASA TV

This view of the space shuttle Endeavour (bottom right) docked at the International Space Station shows the two spacecraft in the docking camera on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft as it backed away from the orbiting lab on May 23, 2011 during the final flight of Endeavour, STS-134.

Side View of Endeavour at Space Station

NASA

NASA's space shuttle Endeavour appears to hang off one end of the International Space Station in this photo taken by an astronaut aboard a nearby Soyuz spacecraft on May 23, 2011 during Endeavour's final mission. It is one of the first-ever images of a space shuttle docked at the space station.

Shuttle Endeavour and Space Station Together Once More

NASA

The space shuttle Endeavour is shown docked at the International Space Station in this first-ever view of the two spacecraft together as seen by astronauts on a nearby Russian Soyuz spacecraft. Expedition 27 crew member Paolo Nespoli from the Soyuz TMA-20 following its undocking on May 23, 2011 during the final flight of shuttle Endeavour, STS-134.

A Shuttle View Askew

NASA

The shuttle Endeavour appears tilted to one side in this view of it docked to the International Space Station taken on May 23, 2011 by Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli from a nearby Soyuz spacecraft. Nespoli's photos were the first ever to show a visiting NASA shuttle at the International Space Station.

Endeavour Shuttle Portrait at Space Station

NASA TV

This still from NASA TV shows the space shuttle Endeavour (at left) while it is docked at the International Space Station on May 23, 2011 during the shuttle's final spaceflight before being retired. A video camera on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft caught this view just after undocking. An astronaut on the Soyuz snapped more photos and video of the unprecedented sight at the International Space Station.

Amazing Photos: Shuttle Endeavour at Space Station

NASA

This photo is one of the first-ever views of a NASA space shuttle docked at the International Space Station as seen from a nearby Soyuz spacecraft. Station astronaut Paolo Nespoli snapped the photo on May 23, 2011 while the shuttle Endeavour was on its final mission (STS-134) to the space station.

The Long View

NASA

This photo shows the shuttle Endeavour at the International Space Station as both spacecraft soar high above a bright blue Earth. This photo is one of the first-ever views of a NASA shuttle docked at the space station and was taken during Endeavour's final flight on May 23, 2011 by astronaut Paolo Nespoli on a nearby Soyuz spacecraft.