The total lunar eclipse of December 21, 2010, and the entire sky is visible from the site of ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) at Cerro Paranal in Chile. (Image: © ESO/Y. Beletsky)

This stunning space wallpaper reveals the total lunar eclipse of December 21, 2010, is visible from the site of ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT) at Cerro Paranal in Chile. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200