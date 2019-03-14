The X-Men Go Where No Mutants Have Gone Before in 'Dark Phoenix'

It's official: The X-Men are going to space.

Two new trailers for Fox's latest X-Men film, "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," launch mutants into space on what appears to be a rescue mission that goes oh, so wrong. In the first trailer , we catch a slight hint of a NASA space shuttle caught in a cosmic explosion in low Earth orbit.

A subsequent international trailer, released March 5, offers an even more tantalizing view, showing the X-Men flying to the rescue of a space shuttle in distress. Check it out below.

"In 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix,' the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force," a reads a 20th Century Fox synopsis .

And, according to 20th Century Fox, the situation just gets worse. "Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain."

Things continue to deteriorate. "With Jean spiraling out of control and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together," the trailer synopsis says. "Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean's soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy."

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" will launch the mutant superhero team into space on a shuttle rescue mission. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Space missions! Aliens! For space and comics fans, there is much joy here.

First, the scene clearly suggests that superpowerful mutant Grey will get her titular "Dark Phoenix" powers in some sort of cosmic accident, much like in the famed comic series . In addition, there are the awesome space shuttle views and a blue-and-yellow X-Men spacesuit!

Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) prepare are set for their space rescue mission in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix." (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Also, apparently Nightcrawler can teleport just fine in a spacesuit, but is there room for his tail? Actually, upon closer inspection, the mutant isn't wearing a true spacesuit after all; the garment looks like a helmet was duct-taped to his X-Men uniform. (Duct tape does solve all in space.)

To be clear, not all of "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" occurs in space. But based on the trailers' space rescue scenes, in this film, the X-Men are about to boldly go where no mutant has gone before!

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" hits theaters June 6.