Amazing photos: The Wolf Moon lunar eclipse of January 2020 in pictures

See photos of the Full Wolf Moon and penumbral lunar eclipse of Jan. 10-11, 2020. 

Full Story: Wolf Moon lunar eclipse kicks off penumbral quartet for 2020

The full moon pictured during the penumbral lunar eclipse over Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Jan. 11, 2020.

(Image credit: Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

This composite image shows the progression of the partial lunar eclipse in Ankara, Turkey on Jan. 10, 2020.

(Image credit: Ali Balikci/Anadolu Agency/Getty)

An airplane crosses in front of the Full Wolf Moon during the penumbral lunar eclipse on Jan. 10, 2020, in this photo taken by Stojan Stojanovski near Lake Ohrid in Macedonia.

(Image credit: Stojan Stojanovski)

The Full Wolf Moon rises over the horizon at the beach in Malaga, Spain, on Jan. 10, 2020, during the first lunar eclipse of the year.

(Image credit: Jesus Merida/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty)

A picture taken on Jan. 10, 2020 shows the Full Wolf Moon rising behind Christmas street decorations during the penumbral lunar eclipse in Skopje, Macedonia.

(Image credit: Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty)

The Full Wolf Moon rises above the mountains near Kuratica, Macedonia, in this photo taken by Stojan Stojanovski on Jan. 10, 2020.

(Image credit: Stojan Stojanovski)

The moon is seen during partial lunar eclipse over Istanbul, Turkey on Jan. 10, 2020.

(Image credit: Isa Terli/Anadolu Agency/Getty)

A couple kiss as the Full Wolf Moon rises over the horizon at the beach on Jan. 10, 2020, during the first lunar eclipse of the year.

(Image credit: Jesus Merida/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty)

The Full Wolf Moon is seen during the penumbral lunar eclipse over Istanbul, Turkey, on Jan. 10, 2020.

(Image credit: Isa Terli/Anadolu Agency/Getty )

The Full Wolf Moon rises above the mountains near Kuratica, Macedonia, in this photo taken by Stojan Stojanovski on Jan. 10, 2020.

(Image credit: Stojan Stojanovski)

