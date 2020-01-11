Amazing photos: The Wolf Moon lunar eclipse of January 2020 in pictures

See photos of the Full Wolf Moon and penumbral lunar eclipse of Jan. 10-11, 2020.
Full Story: Wolf Moon lunar eclipse kicks off penumbral quartet for 2020
The full moon pictured during the penumbral lunar eclipse over Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Jan. 11, 2020.
This composite image shows the progression of the partial lunar eclipse in Ankara, Turkey on Jan. 10, 2020.
An airplane crosses in front of the Full Wolf Moon during the penumbral lunar eclipse on Jan. 10, 2020, in this photo taken by Stojan Stojanovski near Lake Ohrid in Macedonia.
The Full Wolf Moon rises over the horizon at the beach in Malaga, Spain, on Jan. 10, 2020, during the first lunar eclipse of the year.
A picture taken on Jan. 10, 2020 shows the Full Wolf Moon rising behind Christmas street decorations during the penumbral lunar eclipse in Skopje, Macedonia.
The Full Wolf Moon rises above the mountains near Kuratica, Macedonia, in this photo taken by Stojan Stojanovski on Jan. 10, 2020.
The moon is seen during partial lunar eclipse over Istanbul, Turkey on Jan. 10, 2020.
A couple kiss as the Full Wolf Moon rises over the horizon at the beach on Jan. 10, 2020, during the first lunar eclipse of the year.
The Full Wolf Moon is seen during the penumbral lunar eclipse over Istanbul, Turkey, on Jan. 10, 2020.
