In Photos: The Snow Moon Lunar Eclipse & Comet 45P Close Encounter

A Snow Moon Lunar Eclipse!

On Feb. 10-11, 2017, the Full Snow Moon passed through Earth's shadow in a penumbrual lunar eclipse while the Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusáková made its closest approach. See photos of the awesome event here. [Read the full story]

THIS IMAGE: A comparison image of the Snow Moon penumbral lunar eclipse captured by the Slooh Community Observatory on Feb. 10, 2017 shows how much of the moon was darkened during the relatively minor eclipse. The image was taken by a Slooh.com telescope in Spain's Canary Islands.

Snow Moon Lunar Eclipse Close Comparison

This close-up comparison image of the Snow Moon penumbral lunar eclipse captured by the Slooh Community Observatory on Feb. 10, 2017 shows how much of the moon was darkened during the relatively minor eclipse. The image was taken by a Slooh.com telescope in Chile. Full Story | Watch the Video

Comet 45P Seen by Slooh; 1st View

This image is the first in a three-image series of the Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusáková taken by Slooh Community Observatory telescopes by members on Feb. 8, 2017, just two days ahead of the comet's closest approach to Earth on Feb. 10. Full Story | Watch the Video

Comet 45P: Slooh Animation

This animated view of the Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusáková is made of multiple observations my members of the Slooh Community Observatory telescope service on Feb. 8, 2017 just ahead of the comet's closest approach to Earth on Feb. 10. Full Story | Watch the Video

Comet 45P Seen by Slooh: 2nd View

This image is the second in a three-image series of the Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusáková taken by Slooh Community Observatory telescopes by members on Feb. 8, 2017, just two days ahead of the comet's closest approach to Earth on Feb. 10. Full Story | Watch the Video

Comet 45P Seen by Slooh: 3rd View

This image is the third in a three-image series of the Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusáková taken by Slooh Community Observatory telescopes by members on Feb. 8, 2017, just two days ahead of the comet's closest approach to Earth on Feb. 10. Full Story | Watch the Video

Snow Moon Eclipse

Chris Cook Photography www.cookphoto.com

Chris Cook captured this photo of the moon near maximum penumbral lunar eclipse on Feb. 10, 2017 from his observatory in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Full Story | Watch the Video

Rising Snow Moon Eclipse

The snow moon rises over Tucson, Arizona during the penumbral lunar eclipse on Feb. 10, 2017. Full Story | Watch the Video

Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusáková

Jim Denny

Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusáková captured in Kekaha, Hawaii on Dec. 23, 2016 Full Story | Watch the Video

Eclipse over Florida

Jennifer Cenker

Jennifer Cenker captured this photo of the penumbral lunar eclipse in Rockledge, Florida on Feb. 10, 2017. Full Story | Watch the Video

Full Snow Moon over Macedonia

While waiting for the penumbral lunar eclipse to begin, Stojan Stojanovski captured this photo of the full Snow Moon over Ohrid, Macedonia. Full Story | Watch the Video