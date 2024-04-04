What time is the total solar eclipse on April 8?

News
By Daisy Dobrijevic
published

A total solar eclipse is coming to North America on April 8.

A graphic illustration showing an image of a total solar eclipse with a moving clock face on the inside.
A total solar eclipse will be visible across North America on April 8. Here we look at what time the eclipse will start and where it can be seen. (Image credit: Daisy Dobrijevic/Canva)
Jump to:

The first place in North America to experience the totality stage of the solar eclipse, whereby the moon covers 100% of the sun's disk will be Mazatlán in Sinaloa, Mexico, with totality beginning at 11:07 a.m. MST (1:07 p.m. EDT) and lasting for 4 minutes 20 seconds.

The total solar eclipse will then cross two more Mexican cities, Durango and Coahuila. Next, the path of totality will enter the U.S. in Texas before moving across 15 U.S. States before heading into Canada. 

With over 32 million people living within the path of totality across the U.S. alone, this is shaping up to be one of the most watched solar eclipses ever. 

Related: Total solar eclipse 2024: Everything you need to know

You can view the entire path of totality including start and end times for different stages of the solar ellipse at each location in this helpful interactive map from NASA

If you cannot watch the eclipse in person you can watch the total solar eclipse live here on Space.com courtesy of NASA. Coverage will begin at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). You can also keep up with all the actions with our total solar eclipse 2024 live updates blog.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon is positioned between the sun and Earth and casts a shadow on our planet. During a total solar eclipse, for locations within the path of totality —  the 115-mile (185-kilometer) wide route through North America — observers will be able to see the moon cover 100% of the sun's disk. 

Notable locations along the path of totality

Swipe to scroll horizontally
LocationTotality begins (local time)Totality duration
Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico11:07 a.m. MST4 minutes 20 seconds
Durango, Durango, Mexico12:12 p.m. CST3 minutes 50 seconds
Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico12:16 p.m. CST4 minutes 11 seconds
Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico/Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S1:27 p.m. CDT4 minutes 24 seconds
Kerrville, Texas, U.S1:32 p.m. CDT4 minutes 25 seconds
Fredericksburg, Texas, U.S1:32 p.m CDT4 minutes 25 seconds
Dallas, Texas, U.S1:40 p.m. CDT3 minutes 52 seconds
Idabel, OklahomaU.S: 1:45 p.m CDT4 minutes 19 seconds
Russellville, Arkansas, U.S1:49 p.m. CDT4 minutes 12 seconds
Cape Girardeau, Missouri, U.S1:58 p.m. CDT4 minutes 7 seconds
Carbondale, Illinois, U.S1:59 p.m. CDT4 minutes 10 seconds
Bloomington, Indiana, U.S3:04 p.m. EDT4 minutes 3 seconds
Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S3:06 p.m. EDT3 minutes 51 seconds
Cleveland, Ohio, U.S3:13 p.m. EDT3 minutes 50 seconds
Erie, PennsylvaniaU.S: 3:16 p.m. EDT3 minutes 43 seconds
Rochester, New York, U.S3:20 p.m. EDT3 minutes 40 seconds
Montpelier, Vermont, U.S3:27 p.m. EDT1 minutes 42 seconds
Oakfield, Maine, U.S3:31 p.m. EDT3 minutes 23 seconds
Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada3:18 p.m. EDT3 minutes 31 seconds
Montreal, Quebec, Canada3:26 p.m. EDT1 minute 57 seconds
Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada4:34 p.m. ADT3 minutes 8 seconds
Tignish, Prince Edward Island, Canada4:35 p.m. ADT3 minutes 12 seconds
Catalina, Newfoundland, Canada5:13 p.m. NDT2 minutes 53 seconds

Notable locations for partial solar eclipse

For locations outside the path of totality, while you won't see a total solar eclipse it may still be possible to catch a partial solar eclipse. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
CityPercentage of sun coveredTime of maximum eclipse (local)
Mexico City74%12:14 p.m. CST
Tijuana54%11:11 a.m. PDT
Puebla70%12:15 p.m. CST
New York90%3:35 p.m. EDT
Los Angeles49%11:12 a.m. PDT
Chicago94%2:07 p.m. CDT
Houston94%1:40 p.m. CDT
Phoenix64%11:20 a.m. MST
Philadelphia88%3:23 p.m. EDT
San Antonio99.9%1:34 p.m. CDT
San Diego54%11:11 a.m. PDT
San Jose35%11:13: a.m. PDT
Toronto99.9%3:19 p.m. EDT
Calgary26%12:43 p.m. MDT

How to view safely

To safely view all of this event, you must use solar filters. Only those in the path of totality can remove them briefly to see the sun's corona with their naked eyes. Those not in the path of totality must keep them on the entire time. 

Everyone observing the partial phases of this eclipse — and for those outside the path of totality, that's the entire event — will need to wear solar eclipse glasses while cameras, telescopes and binoculars will need solar filters placed in front of their lenses. 

Our how to observe the sun safely guide tells you everything you need to know about safe solar observations. 

Related: How to stay safe during the April 8 solar eclipse

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Daisy Dobrijevic
Daisy Dobrijevic
Reference Editor

Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase! 