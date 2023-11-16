Experience April's total solar eclipse from the palm of your hand with the 'Totality' app from Big Kid Science

Download the app The free app is available for iOS and Android users in English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese.

A total solar eclipse will be visible across the U.S. on April 8, 2024, and the free "Totality" app developed by Big Kid Science is the perfect tool to accompany your eclipse viewing experience.

The app's interactive map feature shows you where in the world upcoming solar eclipses will be visible and uses your phone's GPS to tell you what those eclipses would look like from your current location. If you're not in the path of totality for an upcoming total solar eclipse, including the one happening in April, "Totality" will also show you the nearest locations from which you can witness totality. The app also contains a wealth of scientific information about eclipses and can even use Google Maps to provide accurate navigation to the path of totality.

Related: Where will the April 2024 total solar eclipse be visible from?

"I saw a need for an easy-to-use app to help both kids and adults know exactly when and where they could watch an upcoming eclipse and that would provide accurate information about safe viewing and eclipse science," Jeffrey Bennett, "Totality" app creator and founder of Big Kid Science, told Space.com in an email.

Bennett also wanted the app to be free so cost would not be a barrier to anyone. He created the app to help as many people as possible experience totality as well as learn the underlying science behind eclipses. The app was sponsored by the American Astronomical Society .

"I teamed up with Xavier Jubier, who graciously agreed to provide the eclipse prediction code that he wrote for his interactive website, and the two of us worked with the brilliant software engineers at Germinate LLC to turn this vision into reality," Bennett continued.

The "learn" section provides ample solar eclipse resources such as information on how, when and why solar eclipses occur as well as classroom activities meant to inspire the next generation of budding eclipse chasers.

Download "Totality" on iOS and Android platforms in English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese.

The app includes an interactive map feature that tells you what you can expect to see from your viewing location. (Image credit: Individual app images: Big Kid Science, AAS, image created in Canva by Daisy Dobrijevic)

Jeffrey Bennett Social Links Navigation Astrophysicist, Educator and Author Jeffrey Bennett is an astrophysicist and lead author of best-selling college textbooks spanning subjects like astronomy, mathematics, statistics and astrobiology. He is the founder of Big Kid Science and creator of the "Totality" app.

Why is the eclipse something to get excited about? Jeffrey Bennett: In case you are thinking you can just wait for the next one: While total solar eclipses occur somewhere on Earth almost every year or two, after the eclipse of this coming April, the next total solar eclipse to cross a large portion of the United States won't occur until 2045! (A 2033 eclipse will touch northern Alaska, and one in 2044 will touch Montana and North Dakota.)