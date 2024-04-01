The 2024 total solar eclipse is 1 week away. Here's what you need to know.

There's only one week left until the total solar eclipse 2024 is visible across North America! Are you ready?

Memories will be made when the moon crosses in front of the sun and turns the daytime sky dark. The total solar eclipse will travel through Mexico, 15 U.S. States and Canada and will be one of the most-watched eclipses ever. You can view the entire path of totality including start and end times for different stages of the solar ellipse at each location in this helpful interactive map from NASA.

If you cannot watch the eclipse in person you can watch the total solar eclipse live here on Space.com courtesy of NASA. Coverage will begin at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). You can also keep up with all the actions with our total solar eclipse 2024 live updates blog.

And if you capture a great photo of the solar eclipse and would like to share it with us and our readers, please email it to spacephotos@space.com.

Last minute preparations

Are you lost when it comes to eclipse maps? (Image credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) Our how to read and understand a solar eclipse map will help you get the most out of your eclipse viewing venture!

By now you've most likely decided on a viewing location and have all the supplies needed for a successful eclipse viewing experience (don't forget those eclipse glasses !).

But if you're still scrambling for some solar-safe viewing equipment and haven't been able to get hold of a pair of eclipse glasses don't worry, we've got some alternative ways to view the eclipse with items from around the home .

If you're looking for a way to entertain the little ones before, during and after the eclipse we've got a great guide on how to organize an eclipse event for kids .

Swipe to scroll horizontally Notable locations for the total solar eclipse Location Totality begins (local time) Totality duration Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico 11:07 a.m. MST 4 minutes 20 seconds Durango, Durango, Mexico 12:12 p.m. CST 3 minutes 50 seconds Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico 12:16 p.m. CST 4 minutes 11 seconds Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico/Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S 1:27 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 24 seconds Kerrville, Texas, U.S 1:32 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 25 seconds Fredericksburg, Texas, U.S 1:32 p.m CDT 4 minutes 25 seconds Dallas, Texas, U.S 1:40 p.m. CDT 3 minutes 52 seconds Idabel, Oklahoma U.S: 1:45 p.m CDT 4 minutes 19 seconds Russellville, Arkansas, U.S 1:49 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 12 seconds Cape Girardeau, Missouri, U.S 1:58 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 7 seconds Carbondale, Illinois, U.S 1:59 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 10 seconds Bloomington, Indiana, U.S 3:04 p.m. EDT 4 minutes 3 seconds Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S 3:06 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 51 seconds Cleveland, Ohio, U.S 3:13 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 50 seconds Erie, Pennsylvania U.S: 3:16 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 43 seconds Rochester, New York, U.S 3:20 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 40 seconds Montpelier, Vermont, U.S 3:27 p.m. EDT 1 minutes 42 seconds Oakfield, Maine, U.S 3:31 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 23 seconds Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada 3:18 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 31 seconds Montreal, Quebec, Canada 3:26 p.m. EDT 1 minute 57 seconds Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada 4:34 p.m. ADT 3 minutes 8 seconds Tignish, Prince Edward Island, Canada 4:35 p.m. ADT 3 minutes 12 seconds Catalina, Newfoundland, Canada 5:13 p.m. NDT 2 minutes 53 seconds

Eclipse weather

As we get closer to April 8, more reliable meteorological weather forecasts will become available. NOAA's Weather Prediction Center is a great place to find increasingly reliable forecasts, which can help you decide on a viewing location where the probability of cloud cover is low.



While we are all wishing for clear skies, we can't help but wonder how clouds could impact the viewing experience. It turns out a cloudy forecast might not be as bad as you would initially think, as it all depends on the type, thickness and extent of the cloud cover. You can read more about what happens if it's cloudy during the eclipse and how to give yourself the best chance of clear skies in our helpful guides

Safety

With so many people flocking to watch the eclipse safety is the top priority. Here we've compiled a couple of guides on How to stay safe during the eclipse and also how to avoid getting stuck in traffic on the big day.

Everyone observing the partial phases of this eclipse — and for those outside the path of totality, that's the entire event — will need to wear solar eclipse glasses while cameras, telescopes and binoculars will need solar filters placed in front of their lenses.

Only those in the path of totality will be able to remove them briefly to see the sun's corona with their naked eyes. Those not in the path of totality must keep them on the entire time. Our how to observe the sun safely guide tells you everything you need to know about safe solar observations.