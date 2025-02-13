February's Full Snow Moon dazzles in a flurry of stunning photos from around the world
We've rounded up some of the best full moon photos below. So sit back, relax and enjoy the show.
The second full moon of 2024, the Snow Moon of February, wowed skywatchers around the world with a dazzling display last night.
February's full moon rose on Wednesday (Feb. 12) and remained high in the sky for most of the night before finally setting with the morning sun.
Astrophotographers around the world turned their attention to our lunar companion, capturing some remarkable images, and we've rounded up some of the best below.
In India, Yawar Nazir took this photo of the full moon shining bright next to the minaret of a mosque, on Feb. 12, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
In the photo below, the full moon rises on Feb. 12, the night of the Lantern Festival, Weifang, Shandong Province of China. The Lantern Festival is a traditional Chinese festival celebrated on the 15th day of the first lunar month. The lanterns represent a fresh start as people release the past year and embrace the new one with hopes of good fortune.
Photographer Zhao Yuhong captured the full moon rising over the China Zun (CITIC Tower) in Beijing, China during the night of the Lantern Festival.
Ozkan Bilgin captured this lovely scene of a man drinking tea and enjoying the view of the full moon with his dog as the moon rises over Mount Artos in the Gevas district of Van, Turkey.
Ozkan Bilgin also captured the dog taking center stage in front of the February full moon.
Below, the full moon shines brightly over Simatai, a section of the Great Wall of China on Feb. 12.
Photographer Turhan Guldugur saw the full moon rising over Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, Turkey and snapped this beautifully positioned and well timed photograph.
Photographer Raju Shinde positioned the camera perfectly to capture the full Snow Moon above the statue atop the dome of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a historic train station in Mumbai, India.
If these beautiful full moon photos inspire you to learn more about observing the moon, our ultimate guide to observing the moon can help you plan for the next full moon. You can also see where astronauts, rovers and landers have ventured with our Apollo landing sites observing guide.
And if you're looking for a telescope or binoculars to observe the moon up close, our guides for the best binoculars deals and the best telescope deals now can help. Our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography can also help you prepare to capture the next full moon in your own photos.
Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the moon and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase!
