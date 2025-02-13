February's Full Snow Moon dazzles in a flurry of stunning photos from around the world

Full moon shines on the night of the Lantern Festival, Weifang, Shandong Province of China.

The second full moon of 2024, the Snow Moon of February, wowed skywatchers around the world with a dazzling display last night.

February's full moon rose on Wednesday (Feb. 12) and remained high in the sky for most of the night before finally setting with the morning sun.

Astrophotographers around the world turned their attention to our lunar companion, capturing some remarkable images, and we've rounded up some of the best below.

In India, Yawar Nazir took this photo of the full moon shining bright next to the minaret of a mosque, on Feb. 12, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

February's full Snow Moon shining in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India. (Image credit: Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)

In the photo below, the full moon rises on Feb. 12, the night of the Lantern Festival, Weifang, Shandong Province of China. The Lantern Festival is a traditional Chinese festival celebrated on the 15th day of the first lunar month. The lanterns represent a fresh start as people release the past year and embrace the new one with hopes of good fortune.

Full moon shines on the night of the Lantern Festival, Weifang, Shandong Province of China. (Image credit: Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Photographer Zhao Yuhong captured the full moon rising over the China Zun (CITIC Tower) in Beijing, China during the night of the Lantern Festival.

February's full moon shining above Beijing, China (Image credit: Zhao Yuhong/VCG via Getty Images)

Ozkan Bilgin captured this lovely scene of a man drinking tea and enjoying the view of the full moon with his dog as the moon rises over Mount Artos in the Gevas district of Van, Turkey.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Snow Moon shining bright over Mount Artos, Turkey. (Image credit: Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Ozkan Bilgin also captured the dog taking center stage in front of the February full moon.

A dog takes in the view of February's full moon. (Image credit: Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Below, the full moon shines brightly over Simatai, a section of the Great Wall of China on Feb. 12.

February's full moon joins the Great Wall of China to create a striking scene. (Image credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Photographer Turhan Guldugur saw the full moon rising over Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, Turkey and snapped this beautifully positioned and well timed photograph.

February's Snow Moon rising over Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, Turkey. (Image credit: Turhan Guldugur/Anadolu via Getty Image)

Photographer Raju Shinde positioned the camera perfectly to capture the full Snow Moon above the statue atop the dome of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a historic train station in Mumbai, India.

Full Snow Moon takes center stage above Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a train station in Mumbai, India. (Image credit: Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

If these beautiful full moon photos inspire you to learn more about observing the moon, our ultimate guide to observing the moon can help you plan for the next full moon. You can also see where astronauts, rovers and landers have ventured with our Apollo landing sites observing guide .

And if you're looking for a telescope or binoculars to observe the moon up close, our guides for the best binoculars deals and the best telescope deals now can help. Our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography can also help you prepare to capture the next full moon in your own photos.

Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the moon and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.