December full moon 2024: Cold Moon puts on a dazzling show for skywatchers worldwide (photos)

December full moon enjoyed by skywatchers as it shines above Duhok, Iraq.

The December full moon captivated skywatchers worldwide as it lit up the cold winter skies over the weekend.

A full moon occurs when the moon is on the opposite side of Earth from the sun. December's moon officially reached full illumination at 4:02 a.m. EST (0902 GMT) on Dec. 15, but it will still appear relatively full for a few days around the peak.

Known as the Cold Moon, December’s full moon earned its name from the long, frigid nights of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. Rising on Dec. 15, it appeared large and bright as it climbed above the horizon, offering a breathtaking sight for night sky watchers and photographers alike.

To celebrate this celestial spectacle, we've rounded up some of the most stunning full moon photos from around the world.

Photographer Rui Santos (Living Impressions)captured this stunning full moon photograph from Leiria, Portugal.

"I've been having a blast lately trying to photograph Earth's atmosphere surrounding the moon as mystic landscapes," Santos told Space.com in an email.

"This is as real as it gets. 3 Pictures with different exposures to capture the scene as is. In this session, I kept trying to figure out the best moment, and as the moon was getting out of those clouds in the lower side, its light started to sneak out the top layer and yellow light started to look like smoke through the thinner parts," Santos continued.

Photographer Lokman Vural Elibol captured the full moon rising behind the Edge, at sunset in New York City.

Full moon next to the Edge, New York City. (Image credit: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, photographer Gary Hershorn captured the beautiful New York skyline alongside the December full moon.

Full moon rising behind One Vanderbilt and the Empire State Building as the sun sets on the skyline of midtown Manhattan in New York City (Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Photographer Abdullah Guclu timed this shot perfectly to capture a passenger plane passing in front of the Cold Moon from Ankara, Turkey on Dec. 14.

Full moon and passenger plane. (Image credit: Abdullah Guclu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Photographer Ismael Adnan Yaqoob captured this beautiful scene from Duhok, Iraq, as the full moon appears behind a rocky hilltop.

Full moon rising above rocky hilltop, Duhok, Iraq. (Image credit: Ismael Adnan Yaqoob/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In Turkey, photographer Omer Urer snapped this moody photo of several birds perched on a tree in front of the full moon on Dec. 14.

Full moon shining photographed from Turkey. (Image credit: Omer Urer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Photographer J. David Ake was well positioned to photograph the final full moon of 2024 rising behind the Washington Monument, Washington DC, on Dec. 14.

Full moon sits atop the Washington Monument. (Image credit: J. David Ake/Getty Images))

In Spain, despite the cloudy skies, photographer Davide Pischettola managed to capture the full moon near Castel del Monte in Andria, Apulia, on Dec. 14.

Full moon above Castel del Monte in Andria, Spain. (Image credit: Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The clouds descended over much of the UK this weekend, hindering most views of the last full moon of the year. This moody photo by David Tramontan captures the moon just peaking through the clouds at sunset from Ely, Cambridgeshire, U.K.

Full moon behind clouds, Ely, Cambridgeshire, U.K. (Image credit: David Tramontan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

It appears Tramontan's luck with the clouds changed as the photographer also managed to capture a stunning close-up view of our lunar companion.

Full moon from Ely Cambridgeshire, U.K. (Image credit: David Tramontan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Photographer Soumyabrata Roy captured the full moon peaking through some vegetation on Dec. 15 from Tehatta, India.

Full moon from Tehatta, India. (Image credit: Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, photographer Anuwar Hazarika captured the Cold Moon rising above some vegetation from Morigaon District in Assam, India.

December full moon from Assam, India. (Image credit: Anuwar Hazarika/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In Italy, the full moon was the star of the show in Rome. Photographer Filippo Monteforte snapped the Cold Moon shining brightly over the Trinita dei Monti church at Piazza di Spagna in Rome on Dec. 15.

Full moon above Trinita dei Monti church at Piazza di Spagna in Rome. (Image credit: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Monteforte was also well-positioned to capture the full moon through a Christmas tree at Piazza di San Lorenzo in Lucina, Rome.

Full moon joined in with the festivities in Rome, Italy. (Image credit: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

In Macedonia, photographer Robert Atanasovski captured this delightful photo of the full moon shining alongside winter decorations in Skopje.

Full moon also joined in the festivities in Macedonia. (Image credit: ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Photographer Juan Barreto captured this stunning close up view of the Cold Moon from Caracas, Venezuela, on Dec. 15.

Full moon from Caracas, Venezuela. (Image credit: JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)

Photographer Tayfun Coskun took this stunning photo of the December full moon rising over San Francisco Bay, behind the San Mateo Bridge in Foster City, California, U.S.

December's full moon shining above San Mateo Bridge, Foster City, California, U.S. (Image credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

If all this full moon content has inspired you to take a more in-depth moonlit tour of our rocky companion our ultimate guide to observing the moon will help you plan your next skywatching venture whether it be exploring the lunar seas, mountainous terrain, or the many craters that blanket the landscape. You can also see where astronauts, rovers and landers have ventured with our Apollo landing sites observing guide .

If you're looking for a telescope or binoculars to observe the moon, our guides for the best binoculars deals and the best telescope deals now can help. Our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography can also help you prepare to capture the next skywatching sight on your own.