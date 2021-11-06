The Mandalorian edition of Monopoly is 37% off in an early Black Friday deal from Amazon

Amazon is offering 37% off the new Star Wars The Mandalorian edition of the popular board game Monopoly in this early Black Friday deal.

The deal offers a savings of $15.37 (it's normally $41.99, but is available now for $26.62) is pretty big but we suggest you act quickly because we're not sure how long the deal will last. The game based on the hit Disney Plus Star Wars TV series includes game pieces of characters including The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, IG-11 and Kuiil and of course the adorable Baby Yoda Grogu.

With the savings coming with this early Black Friday deal, this could be the ideal gift for any Star Wars or The Mandalorian fan and this could be the perfect time to get it. If Star Wars is your thing but perhaps Monopoly isn't, be sure to check out our Lego Star Wars deals and our best Lego Star Wars sets pages.

This special edition of the classic board game is the perfect gift for any Padawan or Jedi Knight in your life, not only because of the playable characters but because those characters have special abilities too. These special abilities are a fun way of adding something new to the game and keeping players entertained for hours.

On top of using special abilities, players can also get into galactic battles with Imperial enemies. The game includes Incinerator Stormtrooper, Death Trooper and Moff Gideon enemy tokens and if an Imperial enemy reaches The Child, the game is over.

Of course, the well known way of playing by purchasing properties or 'hideouts' and charging rent to earn imperial credits still applies. We think this is a very good deal and with over $15 off right in time for the holidays, why wouldn't you want this Star Wars themed board game?

