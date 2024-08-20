Supermoon Blue Moon 2024: Top photos from around the world

Supermoon Blue Moon rising over the Longquan Mountain Observation Deck in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of China.

August's Supermoon Blue Moon 2024 put on an epic show worldwide and we've rounded up some of the best photos to prove it.

The Supermoon Blue Moon occurred at 2:26 p.m. EDT (1826 GMT) on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, when the moon was 100% fully illuminated. Moonrise times are dependent on your viewing location.

August's full moon was a seasonal Blue Moon meaning it's the third full moon in a season that has four full moons. The term supermoon refers to a full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth during its orbit, according to NASA. August's full moon will be followed by three more supermoons on Sept. 17, Oct. 17 and Nov. 15.

Here we take a look at some of the top Supermoon Blue Moon photos from around the world. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

The image below shows the Supermoon Full Moon shining above Huiju Temple, a Buddhist temple situated on the slope of Mount Jiuhua, Qingyang County, Anhui, China.

Supermoon Blue Moon rises over Huiju Temple, Qingyang County, Anhui, China. (Image credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Kevin McCarthy captured this detailed view of the Supermoon Blue Moon on Aug. 19 from Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., just before the clouds rolled in.

"Because of the approaching cloud cover, I had to act quickly to get an unobstructed photo of the moon," McCarthy told Space.com in an email. "This photo was taken hand-held, with a 150-600mm telephoto lens at full extension and cropped to show detail," McCarthy continued.

August's full moon photographed from Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. (Image credit: Kevin McCarthy)

Photographer J. David Ake captured August's full moon shining brightly above the U.S. Air Force Memorial spires in Arlington, Virginia, U.S.

Full moo shining above the U.S. Air Force Memorial, Arlington, Virginia, U.S. (Image credit: J. David Ake/Getty Images)

This striking image of the Supermoon Blue Moon rising over the Longquan Mountain Observation Deck on August 19, 2024, in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of China was captured by photographer Yang Qitian.

Supermoon Blue Moon rising over the Longquan Mountain Observation Deck in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of China. (Image credit: Yang Qitian/VCG via Getty Images)

Photographer Robbie Pesiwarissa got up at 4 a.m. to capture this stunning image of the Supermoon Blue Moon about to set over Sydney Harbour and the Sydney Opera House at dawn.

"Although the sky [was] a little bit hazy but the color was mesmerizing," Pesiwarissa told Space.com in an email.

August's full moon just before dawn in Sydney, Australia. (Image credit: Robbie Pesiwarissa/Robbiesydney Photography)

This dramatic image taken by photographer Ahmet Okatali shows August's full moon rising behind the Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.

Supermoon Blue Moon rising above the Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. (Image credit: Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkiye)

Photographer Mert Alper Dervis captured this pretty image of the Supermoon Blue Moon rising over Toronto, Canada.

Full moon from Toronto, Canada. (Image credit: Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This iconic image of the Supermoon Blue Moon rising out of the clouds behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, U.S., was captured by photographer Gary Hershorn.

August's full moon 2024 rising behind the Statue of Liberty, New York City, U.S. (Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Photographer Henrique Casinhas captured this colorful scene of the full moon shining next to the Cristo Rei statue in Lisbon, Portugal.

Supermoon Blue Moon next to the Cristo Rei statue in Lisbon, Portugal. (Image credit: Henrique Casinhas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Photographer Nicolas Economou captured the full moon appearing near the city of Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

Supermoon Blue Moon near the city of Eindhoven in the Netherlands. (Image credit: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Astronomer Gianluca Masi livestreamed the rise of the Supermoon Blue Moon on the Virtual Telescope Project's WebTV page and YouTube channel. Masi then sent us this lovely view of the 100% illuminated moon as it rose over central Italy.

Supermoon Blue Moon rising over Central Italy on Aug. 19, 2024. (Image credit: Gianluca Masi/Virtual Telescope Project)

The Supermoon Blue Moon made quite the entrance when it rose over Seville, Spain. Photographer Cristina Quicler captured the majestic scene of the full moon shining over the cathedral on Aug. 19, 2024.

Full moon over Seville, Spain. (Image credit: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

Photographer Lisa Shislowski sent us this lovely image of the full moon shining above Lauderdale Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S.

"It was a rainy day today in Broward County, but the rain started clearing around 6 p.m. My go-to place was Fort Lauderdale Beach as it still seemed cloudy to the north and south," Shislowski told Space.com in an email.

"A small moon dog was to the south of the moon as it rose in the sky. Quite an active evening," Shislowski continued.

Supermoon Blue Moon and moon dog shining above Lauderdale Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. (Image credit: Lisa Shislowski)

Below, two people enjoy the view of the full moon rising behind Nacka, Stockholm, Sweden.

Supermoon Blue Moon rising behind Nacka, Stockholm, Sweden. (Image credit: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

This iconic photograph of the full moon rising through the Colosseum arches in Rome, Italy was captured by photographer Riccardo De Luca.

Supermoon Blue Moon rising though the Colosseum arches in Rome, Italy, on August 19, 2024. (Image credit: Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu via Getty Images)

