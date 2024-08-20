Supermoon Blue Moon 2024: Top photos from around the world
August's full moon was the first of four supermoons this year.
August's Supermoon Blue Moon 2024 put on an epic show worldwide and we've rounded up some of the best photos to prove it.
The Supermoon Blue Moon occurred at 2:26 p.m. EDT (1826 GMT) on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, when the moon was 100% fully illuminated. Moonrise times are dependent on your viewing location.
August's full moon was a seasonal Blue Moon meaning it's the third full moon in a season that has four full moons. The term supermoon refers to a full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth during its orbit, according to NASA. August's full moon will be followed by three more supermoons on Sept. 17, Oct. 17 and Nov. 15.
Here we take a look at some of the top Supermoon Blue Moon photos from around the world. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.
The image below shows the Supermoon Full Moon shining above Huiju Temple, a Buddhist temple situated on the slope of Mount Jiuhua, Qingyang County, Anhui, China.
Kevin McCarthy captured this detailed view of the Supermoon Blue Moon on Aug. 19 from Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., just before the clouds rolled in.
"Because of the approaching cloud cover, I had to act quickly to get an unobstructed photo of the moon," McCarthy told Space.com in an email. "This photo was taken hand-held, with a 150-600mm telephoto lens at full extension and cropped to show detail," McCarthy continued.
Photographer J. David Ake captured August's full moon shining brightly above the U.S. Air Force Memorial spires in Arlington, Virginia, U.S.
This striking image of the Supermoon Blue Moon rising over the Longquan Mountain Observation Deck on August 19, 2024, in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of China was captured by photographer Yang Qitian.
Photographer Robbie Pesiwarissa got up at 4 a.m. to capture this stunning image of the Supermoon Blue Moon about to set over Sydney Harbour and the Sydney Opera House at dawn.
"Although the sky [was] a little bit hazy but the color was mesmerizing," Pesiwarissa told Space.com in an email.
This dramatic image taken by photographer Ahmet Okatali shows August's full moon rising behind the Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.
Photographer Mert Alper Dervis captured this pretty image of the Supermoon Blue Moon rising over Toronto, Canada.
This iconic image of the Supermoon Blue Moon rising out of the clouds behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, U.S., was captured by photographer Gary Hershorn.
Photographer Henrique Casinhas captured this colorful scene of the full moon shining next to the Cristo Rei statue in Lisbon, Portugal.
Photographer Nicolas Economou captured the full moon appearing near the city of Eindhoven in the Netherlands.
Astronomer Gianluca Masi livestreamed the rise of the Supermoon Blue Moon on the Virtual Telescope Project's WebTV page and YouTube channel. Masi then sent us this lovely view of the 100% illuminated moon as it rose over central Italy.
The Supermoon Blue Moon made quite the entrance when it rose over Seville, Spain. Photographer Cristina Quicler captured the majestic scene of the full moon shining over the cathedral on Aug. 19, 2024.
Photographer Lisa Shislowski sent us this lovely image of the full moon shining above Lauderdale Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S.
"It was a rainy day today in Broward County, but the rain started clearing around 6 p.m. My go-to place was Fort Lauderdale Beach as it still seemed cloudy to the north and south," Shislowski told Space.com in an email.
"A small moon dog was to the south of the moon as it rose in the sky. Quite an active evening," Shislowski continued.
Below, two people enjoy the view of the full moon rising behind Nacka, Stockholm, Sweden.
This iconic photograph of the full moon rising through the Colosseum arches in Rome, Italy was captured by photographer Riccardo De Luca.
If all this full moon excitement has inspired you to explore our rocky companion in more detail, our ultimate guide to observing the moon will help you plan your next skywatching adventure — whether you're interested in exploring lunar seas, mountainous moon terrain, or the numerous craters that cover the surface. You can also track where astronauts, rovers, and landers have ventured with our Apollo landing sites observing guide.
Searching for a telescope or binoculars to observe the moon? Check out our guides on the best binoculars deals and the best telescope deals available now. Additionally, our recommendations for the best cameras and lenses for astrophotography can help you get ready to capture your next skywatching experience.
Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the moon and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.
