Orange Supermoon Lights Up a Portuguese Castle in Night-Sky Photo

The "super worm moon" of March 21, 2019, rises over Portugal's historic Evoramonte tower. (Image credit: Miguel Claro)

Miguel Claro is a professional photographer, author and science communicator based in Lisbon, Portugal, who creates spectacular images of the night sky. As a European Southern Observatory Photo Ambassador, a member of The World At Night and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve, he specializes in astronomical "skyscapes" that connect Earth and the night sky. Join him here as he takes us through his photograph "A Super Worm Moon Rising Over Evoramonte Tower in Spring Equinox."

A "supermoon" rises above Portugal's historic Castle of Evoramonte in this dreamy night-sky photo.

The image features the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere with a beautiful "Worm Moon" — as it is named according to folklore — rising behind the castle's cylindrical towers.

Supermoons happen when a full moon approximately coincides with the moon's perigee, or a point in its orbit at which it is closest to Earth. This makes the moon appear a little bit larger and brighter than usual.

In 1834, a peace treaty known as the "Convention of Evoramonte" or "Concession of Evoramonte" was signed at this castle, ending the Portuguese Civil War, according to the European Network of Places of Peace, an international institution with headquarters in the town. The castle was built in the 16th century by the Dukes Teodósio and Jaime of the House of Bragança, who ruled the region at the time under King Manuel I.

The image above is a result of two combined exposures to help reveal all the details in the moon's disk, as well as in the castle and landscape in the foreground. I captured the images about 0.9 miles (1.5 kilometers) away from the castle, using a 600-millimeter Sigma Telephoto lens and a Nikon D810a DSLR camera.

