Join Space.com in our 'Summer of Mars' webinar July 29

Join Space.com as we talk the summer of Mars with NASA's Jim Watzin and the Planetary Society's Jim Bell.

This summer, it seems like everyone wants to go to Mars.

With three missions launching to the Red Planet in 2020, we at Space.com thought it was time to take stock of humanity's drive to reach Mars. Join us for our "Summer of Mars" webinar on July 29 as we look at the missions launching this year, how they'll advance the search for life and, possibly, help set the stage for astronauts on Mars. You can register for free here for a chance to ask questions via chat.

I'll moderate our discussion, which will begin at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) and last up to an hour. We'll start with NASA's Mars 2020 rover Perseverance, which is poised to launch July 30, and discuss the United Arab Emirates' Hope orbiter and China's ambitious Tianwen-1, a rover-lander-orbiter combo, both of which launched this week. And there's more missions headed to Mars, like the European-Russian ExoMars mission and Japan's Martian Moons eXploration project.

Our guests will be:

Jim Watzin: Director of NASA's Mars Exploration Program.

Jim Bell: President of The Planetary Society; principal investigator for Perserverance's Mastcam-Z camera system.

I hope you'll join us as it looks to be an exciting discussion. If you miss our live webinar, we'll also carry it on YouTube and Space.com.

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Instagram.