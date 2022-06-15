(Image credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

Mesmerizing views of one of the two largest full moons of 2022 thrilled stargazers all over the world yesterday night (June 14) with stunning images arriving from astrophotographers in New York, Italy, America's Mojave Desert and elsewhere.

The June full moon, also dubbed the Strawberry Moon, as it coincides with the strawberry harvesting season in Europe and North America, arrived just a week before the summer solstice, illuminating the long warm evenings many in the Northern Hemisphere are now enjoying.

This year's Strawberry Moon earns the supermoon designation as it occurs while Earth's natural satellite is near the closest point to Earth in its slightly elliptical orbit around the planet.

In 2022, the June and July full moons qualify for the supermoon label, according to NASA. Eclipse scientist Fred Espenak, who also tracks supermoons, has said June's full moon was the second in a series of four back-to-back supermoons from May to August.

This image shows the Strawberry Supermoon setting behind the Trona Pinnacles in the Mojave Desert in California by photographer David McNew of Getty Images. These unique limestone spires, some up to 140 feet (43 meters), formed in the ancient past when Mojave formed a bottom of a lake.

For amateur astronomers hoping to photograph the moon, check out our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography guides for some helpful tips. You can also read our guide on how to photograph the moon with a camera to make the most of your next lunar photo session.