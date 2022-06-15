Amazing photos of the Strawberry supermoon of 2022 from around the world
Mesmerizing views of one of the two largest full moons of 2022 thrilled stargazers all over the world yesterday night (June 14) with stunning images arriving from astrophotographers in New York, Italy, America's Mojave Desert and elsewhere.
The June full moon, also dubbed the Strawberry Moon, as it coincides with the strawberry harvesting season in Europe and North America, arrived just a week before the summer solstice, illuminating the long warm evenings many in the Northern Hemisphere are now enjoying.
This year's Strawberry Moon earns the supermoon designation as it occurs while Earth's natural satellite is near the closest point to Earth in its slightly elliptical orbit around the planet.
In 2022, the June and July full moons qualify for the supermoon label, according to NASA. Eclipse scientist Fred Espenak, who also tracks supermoons, has said June's full moon was the second in a series of four back-to-back supermoons from May to August.
This image shows the Strawberry Supermoon setting behind the Trona Pinnacles in the Mojave Desert in California by photographer David McNew of Getty Images. These unique limestone spires, some up to 140 feet (43 meters), formed in the ancient past when Mojave formed a bottom of a lake.
For amateur astronomers hoping to photograph the moon, check out our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography guides for some helpful tips. You can also read our guide on how to photograph the moon with a camera to make the most of your next lunar photo session.
The Strawberry supermoon of June 2022 sets behind the Trona Pinnacles in California's Mojave Desert in this photo by David McNew for Getty Images.
The Strawberry supermoon of June 2022 rises behind behind lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City in this stunning photo by photographer Gary Hershorn of Getty Images on June 14, 2022.
Another view of the full Strawberry supermoon captured by photographer Gary Hershorn for Getty Images as it rose behind lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on June 14, 2022.
Photographer Steven Saphore of the Anadolu Agency and Getty Images captured this stunning view of the June full moon, otherwise known as a Strawberry supermoon, is seen over the Skyline of the CBD in Sydney, Australia on June 15, 2022.
Another view of the full Strawberry supermoon as it was seen over the skyline of the CBD in Sydney, Australia June 15, 2022 as seen by photographer Steven Saphore for the Anadolu Agency and Getty Images.
Photographer Lorenzo Di Cola of NurPhoto and Getty Images captured this striking view of the Strawberry supermoon full moon as it rose behind the medieval tower of Santo Stefano di Sessanio in Italy on June 13, 2022.
The Strawberry supermoon shins behind a delicate plant in this image that blends Earth and sky as seen on June 14, 2022 in Ungaran, Central Java Province, Indonesia by photographer WF Sihardian of the news service NurPhoto for Getty Images.
The Strawberry supermoon rises over the cross on the Church of St John the Baptist in Macedonia's capital Skopje on June 14, 2022 in this photo by Robert Atanasovski for the AFP and Getty Image news services.
This photo of the Strawberry supermoon was taken by Dan Kitwood of Getty Imags as it shined over Boscombe Down Air Base, near Amesbury in the United Kingdom on June 14, 2022.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.