How to see Manhattanhenge 2025: Expert tips for catching New York's iconic sunset spectacle

The 2025 Manhattanhenge season is almost upon us!

Here's everything you need to know about the solar phenomenon before it graces the New York City streets on May 28 and May 29 , complete with expert viewing tips from Jackie Faherty, senior research scientist at the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH).

The Manhattanhenge phenomenon occurs when the sun sets perfectly aligned with the east/west orientation of Manhattan's grid layout, kissing the street and illuminating the concrete canyon to the delight of the watching masses.

What causes Manhattanhenge?

The term Manhattanhenge was coined by renowned science communicator and director of the Hayden Planetarium Neil DeGrasse Tyson, who sought to draw a parallel between the yearly phenomenon and the ancient monument of Stonehenge.

Jackie Faherty is a senior research scientist at the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) in charge of calculating the exact timings for the Manhattanhenge phenomenon.

"He got a little obsessed with it, and noticed, we have a gridded city that's kind of oriented towards the northwest," Faherty told Space.com in an interview. "It's like 23 degrees off from true north, so there are points of the year where, because the sun ping pongs a little further north, a little far south … it reaches a point where it hits the grid of Manhattan like a bull's eye, perfectly aligned with our gridded streets."

New York's modern-day solar alignment is the result of a chance confluence of city planning and orbital mechanics, rather than the purposeful placement used in the creation of its ancient counterpart, Stonehenge.

Manhattanhenge occurs as a result of the 23-degree tilt in Earth 's rotational axis, which causes the sun to rise and set at slightly different times and positions on the horizon each day. Twice a year, this subtle procession aligns the setting sun perfectly with New York City's street grid, placing it right in the center of the concrete canyon, creating a spectacular photo opportunity.

"It's a long way across the Hudson towards a fairly flat skyline," Faherty said. "And so you've got this long look, and then you've got 93 million miles to the sun, which is at that point in those moments at Manhattanhenge, you can take your finger and point straight down the middle of 42nd street, and it's pointing to the sun's location right when it's about to go below the horizon of the earth for you. So it's magical."

When is Mattanhenge 2025?

Manhattanhenge season kicks off on Wednesday, May 28, when the half sun will be visible framed by the grid of New York City, at 8:12 p.m. ET (0012 GMT May 30), according to Faherty, who calculates the timings of the phenomenon for the AMNH . Then on May 29, the full sun will be perfectly positioned between the high-rise buildings of the concrete canyon at 8:12 p.m. ET (0012 GMT May 30).

New Yorkers will have a second opportunity to see the full sun perfectly aligned above the grid on July 11 at 8:20 pm ET (0020 GMT July 12). The following day, the Manhattan season will come to an end, when the half-set sun will be visible centered in the middle of New York's westerly-facing thoroughfares on July 12 at 8:22 pm ET (0022 GMT July 13).

The sun setting over New York during Manhattanhenge season 2021. (Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Those lucky enough to find themselves in New York during the peak dates of Manhattanhenge will see the sun make a grand entrance from the left of the city's skyscraper canyons as it tracks an inexorable path towards the horizon.

"...when the sun peaks its first rays of light beyond that building, the crowd tends to go wild," explained Faherty. "It's the entry moment, like, is it going to come? Is it going to come? And then pow, it's there. And then you get to see it do its dance all the way down, kiss the grid, light you up in all these gorgeous colors, before its dramatic exit."

The sunsets between May 29 and July 11 will allow viewers in New York to witness what Faherty has coined as the 'Manhattanhenge Effect', in which the sun appears to cross low between the buildings of the city from the left to the right, but doesn't come close enough to 'kiss' the floor of the grid.

Where to see Manhattenhenge 2025?

Manhattanhenge is sure to be a spectacular sight from a myriad of streets and parks across New York City, including 14th Street, 23rd Street and 57th Street, Weather permitting, of course. Faherty's key advice is to arrive at your chosen spot as early as possible, especially if you're planning on bringing a camera and tripod.

"The sun is setting, perfectly framed by the concrete jungle of New York City," described Dr. Faherty. "And at that point, you can pick your favorite street with your favorite building, as long as it's on the grid, and you can see all the way across the river towards New Jersey, since you have a clear view towards the west or [at] sunset."

New York's famous 42nd Street is likely to be the epicenter for crowds hoping to catch a glimpse of the Manhattanhenge phenomenon alongside the Chrysler Building and other iconic landmarks. The Tudor City Overpass on the east end of 42nd was flagged as a prime — and likely packed — location for photographers to set up, and wait patiently for the solar spectacle to commence.

An image of the sun peeking around the 'canyon' of New York's 42nd Street in July 2023. (Image credit: Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"There will be thousands of people that are there shutting down the street," predicted Faherty. "The cops will show up. They'll be annoyed. They're going to be mad at everybody. They're going to try and clear everybody from the street. But at the end of the day, as soon as the sun enters between the buildings, it's like utter joy, a little bit of chaos, but joy."

For a different view, Faherty suggests heading to the outer boroughs of the city to Gantry State Park in Queens, which will grant a view across the East River towards Manhattan and New Jersey.

A block party for the sun

The American Museum of Natural History is holding a special Manhattanhenge event on July 11 to celebrate the phenomenon at the LeFrak Theater on 77th Street. "We are - as far as I know - the only official street closure in the city for Manhattanhenge," explained Faherty.

The ticketed event includes a presentation on the history and science behind the phenomenon, capped with a viewing party of the iconic sunset featuring music from the Williamsburg Salsa Orchestra.

As always, readers are encouraged to never look directly at the sun with the naked eye, standard sunglasses, or with binoculars/a telescope, as doing so can permanently damage your vision. Check out our guide on solar viewing to find out how to observe the sun safely with the proper protective equipment.

