Stargate SG1 comes to Netflix as more information is revealed about a reboot

Finally, Netflix subscribers can enjoy one of the finest and longest running sci-fi shows of the 90s, "Stargate SG1."

Set as a direct sequel to writer and director Roland Emmerich's 1994 movie "Stargate" starring Kurt Russell (Col. Jack O'Neill) and James Spader (Dr. Daniel Jackson) the TV series stars Richard Dean Anderson and Michael Shanks as O'Neill and Jackson respectively and adds actors Amanda Tapping (Maj. Samantha Carter) and Christopher Judge (Teal'c).

Set a few years after the movie and following the successful mission to the planet Abydos, the Stargate program was shut down. Or it was, until someone dials the stargate and the System Lord Apophis and two Jaffa warriors unexpectedly enter the Cheyenne Mountain complex; they kidnap a poor USAF officer and quickly retreat, suggesting there's a much bigger threat in the galaxy than was first perceived.

Col. O'Neill is brought out of retirement to lead a new expedition back to Abydos to find an old friend — Dr. Jackson, a new enemy — the Goa'uld and 214 glorious episodes of Naquadah-fuelled action and adventure.

Amazon Prime subscribers have had access to the series for some time, with the added bonus of excellent spinoff shows "Stargate: Atlantis" and "Stargate: Universe." An added bonus of this is that is might help boost the reboot. Yup, you read that right.

Former "Stargate" executive producer Joseph Mallozzi said , "Well, someone asked me how many chevrons have been locked. I told them five," Gateworld reports .

"Truth be told, we’ve never been closer to a fourth Stargate series. … Long-suffering 'Stargate' fans may finally be rewarded. Provided a few crucial pieces fall into place," Mallozzi wrote on his blog back in July, that.

This isn't the first time an attempt has been made to breathe life back into the popular sci-fi show. Back in 2018, there was a low-budget, OK-but-not-great mini-series called " Stargate: Origins " that focused on young Catherine Langford's backstory. Before that, "Atlantis" star Joe Flanigan tried to rescue the franchise from MGM’s pending bankruptcy, but the deal fell through following a change in management at the studio.

Sci-fi started taking a darker, grittier tone following the success of shows like "Battlestar Galactica" and not wanting to be left behind, "Stargate Universe" was born. Unfortunately, following poor ratings, this vastly underrated spinoff failed to garner a third season. The "Stargate" franchise was finally shut down in May 2011.

This new project comes from Brad Wright, who co-created the three previous TV series, according to Gateworld . Wright's been working on something for nearly two years now, but the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back pitches, an official pick-up and a production start, according to TK?. Wright himself said in the spring that he is still trying to get the project going.

"We are working on something. It’s very exciting," Wright said In an interview with The Companion. "It’s something that we have been talking about for a while now. And I love it — I’m excited to have the possibility of making it someday soon. Or someday, period!

"I’ll say this much: It exists in the universe that you already know. It’s not a reboot, it’s not a completely new thing. It’s a continuation. And I’ll leave it at that. I’m not allowed to say anything more! I’m sworn to secrecy."

Here are our 10 top "Stargate SG1" episodes, in no particular order other than chronological.

"The Torment of Tantalus" (S01, E10)

"A Matter of Time" (S02, E15)

"Holiday" (S02, E18)

"1969" (S02, E21)

"Upgrades" (S04, E03)

"Window of Opportunity" (S04, E06)

"2010" (S04, E16)

"2001" (S05, E10)

"200" (S10, E06)

"Unending" (S10, E20)

