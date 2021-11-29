Save 27% (and the galaxy) with this Cyber Monday board game deal on Star Wars Outer Rim

If you're looking for unlimited galactic power in Star Wars, hyperdrive to the Outer Rim in this early Cyber Monday discounted board game.

The Star Wars Outer Rim board game is on sale right now at Amazon for $44.99.

At more than 25% off the usual price, this board game is likely at its best discount for Cyber Monday. Fans of the Star Wars universe or of strategy board games will easily find a home in the Outer Rim as they play as one of numerous kinds of outlaws, in that strange space between the Dark and Light side.

Star Wars Outer Rim board game: $61 $44.99 at Amazon This Star Wars strategy game will see you and up to three other players battling other civilizations in the Outer Rim. This will keep your forces occupied for at least three hours and allow you to take on outlaw roles ranging from smuggling to bounty hunting.

Star Wars Outer Rim is a board game that explores the underbelly of the franchise, including smugglers, mercenaries and smugglers. Fans of Mando in The Mandalorian, along with Boba Fett of the new Book of Boba Fett, are sure to enjoy this strategy game. We also can't forget that the Resistance hero Han Solo got his start as a smuggler, making that Kessel Run with the Millennium Falcon starship.

The Outer Rim is a tough spot, and you'll start in that zone with your personal ship. As the game process, you'll encounter various factions of the galaxy (few are friendly with each other) while you learn the difference between scum and scoundrel. Along the way, you'll recognize some Star Wars characters that are up for bounty. You can also make a lot of money doing all sorts of shady activities, such as delivering illegal cargo in the region.

The board game is designed for anybody, whether you're a bounty hunter or just out to make a buck, who is 14 years or older. Up to four people can sit for a session, which will last you at least three hours. Best yet, no two games will feel the same because there are several paths to victory. There's even a solo mode (slight pun intended, fans of Han) that will let you explore this cool universe as a single player.

Hyperdrive quickly towards this early Cyber Monday deal before it disappears. With the swiftly rising popularity of Mando, Fett and other bounty hunters of the Star Wars universe, you can bet this deal will disappear quickly — just like the droids you were looking for.

