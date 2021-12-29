Dark Horse reclaims publishing rights for more 'Star Wars' comics in 2022

In a homecoming seven years in the making, Oregon-based Dark Horse Comics will once again be spinning tales of cosmic adventure in the Star Wars universe in a new agreement with Lucasfilm and Disney Worldwide Publishing.

Launching in the spring of 2022, this partnership will offer a fresh lineup of all-ages "Star Wars" comics and graphic novels inspired by all eras of the franchise’s creative world, from the High Republic , to the New Republic, the Imperial regime, to the rise and fall of the First Order.

Marvel Comics lost publication rights to "Star Wars" to Dark Horse in 1991 after being the exclusive outlet for their space opera comics since 1977 when George Lucas's blockbuster was first released. When the Walt Disney Company bought Lucasfilm for $4 billion in 2012, Marvel (also owned by Disney) took back the publishing license for "Star Wars" comics which resulted in a complete reboot of the "Star Wars" line in January of 2015. You can see our guide to the best Star Wars books for more reading options.

"Dark Horse Comics has a rich history publishing 'Star Wars' comics and graphic novels," said Dark Horse Comics founder and CEO Mike Richardson in a press release ."'Star Wars' is near and dear to all of our hearts and I've been a fan since I saw the original film nineteen times during its original release. I am thrilled that Dark Horse will once again bring new stories to life from this incredible galaxy and I'm not exaggerating when I say we can't wait to bring these new adventures to fans of every age."

Dark Horse's original "Star Wars" roster started thirty years ago with "Star Wars: Dark Empire,” and soon grew over the years to include such iconic titles as "Tales of The Jedi," "X-Wing: Rogue Squadron," "Empire," "Droids" and "Knights of the Old Republic."

The cover of Star Wars: Dark Empire from Dark Horse comics in 1995. (Image credit: Dark Horse)

In this new venture to a galaxy far, far away, Dark Horse will be headquarters for the "Star Wars" all-ages offerings left vacant by the departure of IDW Publishing this past fall. The framework of the deal calls for Marvel to retain the flagship in-canon series and its many spinoffs.

"All of us at Lucasfilm Publishing are thrilled to be working with Mike Richardson and everyone at Dark Horse on comics and original graphic novels set in a galaxy far, far away," added Michael Siglain , Creative Director of Lucasfilm Publishing. "There are unlimited storytelling possibilities for all ages comics, and we look forward to collaborating with Dark Horse - and with the best writers and artists in the industry - to bring those stories to readers and fans all over the world."

Stay tuned for more Dark Horse Comics details on upcoming "Star Wars" titles and series as we enter 2022.

